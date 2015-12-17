Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:58

La sombra narco detrás del bloqueo a WhatsApp en Brasil

whats

El acceso en Brasil a la aplicación de mensajería móvil WhatsApp fue suspendido desde las 00:00 del jueves hora local (las 02:00 horario GMT) luego de que un juez le dijo a las compañías telefónicas locales que bloquearan el popular servicio durante 48 horas por no haber cumplido una orden judicial en un caso penal.

La orden de cierre se debe a un proceso penal en el Tribunal de Justicia del Estado de San Pablo en São Bernardo do Campo, según reveló la corte en un comunicado.

Según la cadena Band News TV, el caso se refiere a un narcotraficante vinculado al PCC, o Primer Comando de la Capital, una de las bandas criminales más grandes y más peligrosas de San Pablo.

El traficante de drogas supuestamente utilizó los servicios de WhatsApp en la comisión de delitos, aunque Band News no dijo cómo obtuvo la información.

Sinditelbrasil, la asociación que representa a los operadores de telecomunicaciones de Brasil, dijo que ella y sus miembros no son parte en la causa, y que el miércoles por la tarde recibió la orden de bloquear WhatsApp en los teléfonos inteligentes del país más extenso de América Latina.

Los miembros de la asociación suspendieron el servicio a la medianoche hora local (las 02:00 horario GMT del jueves), como fue requerido por el mencionado tribunal.

“Estamos decepcionados con la decisión miope de cortar el acceso a WhatsApp, una herramienta de comunicación de la que tantos brasileños han llegado a depender, y tristes por ver a Brasil aislarse del resto del mundo”, dijo Jan Koum, presidente ejecutivo de WhatsApp, en un comunicado publicado en Facebook.

Las compañías de telefonía brasileñas han intentado en forma infructuosa que el Gobierno limite el uso de los servicios de voz sobre protocolo de internet (VOIP, por sus siglas en inglés) que son ofrecidos a través de WhatsApp, que es controlada por Facebook.

Los operadores de telecomunicaciones sostienen que las llamadas gratuitas que ofrece WhatsApp socavan sus propios servicios de telefonía.

Tomado de Infobae

,
24 comments on “La sombra narco detrás del bloqueo a WhatsApp en Brasil

  1. I do agree with all the ideas you’ve presented to your post.
    They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are
    too brief for beginners. May you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
    Thanks for the post.

    Responder

  2. Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.

    Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You
    have done a outstanding job!

    Responder

  16. I’m no longer certain where you’re getting your information,
    but good topic. I needs to spend a while learning much more or working out
    more. Thank you for magnificent information I used to be looking for this information for
    my mission.

    Responder

  18. Hey! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to
    give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading
    your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same
    topics? Many thanks!

    Responder

  20. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about
    this, like you wrote the book in it or something.

    I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

  22. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a
    different web address and thought I may as well check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward
    to going over your web page repeatedly.

    Responder

  24. Good day! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured
    I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My website covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.

    If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>