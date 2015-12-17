La sombra narco detrás del bloqueo a WhatsApp en Brasil

El acceso en Brasil a la aplicación de mensajería móvil WhatsApp fue suspendido desde las 00:00 del jueves hora local (las 02:00 horario GMT) luego de que un juez le dijo a las compañías telefónicas locales que bloquearan el popular servicio durante 48 horas por no haber cumplido una orden judicial en un caso penal.
La orden de cierre se debe a un proceso penal en el Tribunal de Justicia del Estado de San Pablo en São Bernardo do Campo, según reveló la corte en un comunicado.
Según la cadena Band News TV, el caso se refiere a un narcotraficante vinculado al PCC, o Primer Comando de la Capital, una de las bandas criminales más grandes y más peligrosas de San Pablo.
El traficante de drogas supuestamente utilizó los servicios de WhatsApp en la comisión de delitos, aunque Band News no dijo cómo obtuvo la información.
Sinditelbrasil, la asociación que representa a los operadores de telecomunicaciones de Brasil, dijo que ella y sus miembros no son parte en la causa, y que el miércoles por la tarde recibió la orden de bloquear WhatsApp en los teléfonos inteligentes del país más extenso de América Latina.
Los miembros de la asociación suspendieron el servicio a la medianoche hora local (las 02:00 horario GMT del jueves), como fue requerido por el mencionado tribunal.
“Estamos decepcionados con la decisión miope de cortar el acceso a WhatsApp, una herramienta de comunicación de la que tantos brasileños han llegado a depender, y tristes por ver a Brasil aislarse del resto del mundo”, dijo Jan Koum, presidente ejecutivo de WhatsApp, en un comunicado publicado en Facebook.
Las compañías de telefonía brasileñas han intentado en forma infructuosa que el Gobierno limite el uso de los servicios de voz sobre protocolo de internet (VOIP, por sus siglas en inglés) que son ofrecidos a través de WhatsApp, que es controlada por Facebook.
Los operadores de telecomunicaciones sostienen que las llamadas gratuitas que ofrece WhatsApp socavan sus propios servicios de telefonía.
Tomado de Infobae
