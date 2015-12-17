Fecha de publicación: Jueves 17 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:47

Los brasileños estarán sin WhatsApp por 48 horas

WhatsApp

El fallo de la jueza Sandra Regina Nostre Marques, de Sao Bernardo do Campo (Sao Paulo, sudeste), debe entrar en vigor a partir de las 00:00 (02:00 GMT) del jueves.

“La decisión fue proferida en un proceso criminal que se sigue con sigilo judicial. Eso porque WhatsApp no atendió una determinación judicial el 23 de julio de 2015. El 7 de agosto, la empresa fue nuevamente notificada”, indicó en un comunicado la justicia del estado de Sao Paulo, desde donde se emitió la orden.

Según el sitio G1 de Globo, WhatsApp se habría negado a dar informaciones para una investigación de la policía.

El sindicato de las empresas de telefonía móvil celular confirmó que recibió la orden y que las compañías están “obligadas” a cumplirla, según dijo al sitio G1 de Globo su presidente, Eduardo Levy.

En febrero, un caso similar ocurrió en Piauí, cuando un juez ordenó sin éxito el bloqueo de WhatsApp. El objetivo era obligar a la empresa propietaria de la aplicación a cooperar en las investigaciones policiales estatales relacionadas con casos de pedofilia.

Tomado de Infobae

