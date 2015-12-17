Los brasileños estarán sin WhatsApp por 48 horas

El fallo de la jueza Sandra Regina Nostre Marques, de Sao Bernardo do Campo (Sao Paulo, sudeste), debe entrar en vigor a partir de las 00:00 (02:00 GMT) del jueves.
“La decisión fue proferida en un proceso criminal que se sigue con sigilo judicial. Eso porque WhatsApp no atendió una determinación judicial el 23 de julio de 2015. El 7 de agosto, la empresa fue nuevamente notificada”, indicó en un comunicado la justicia del estado de Sao Paulo, desde donde se emitió la orden.
Según el sitio G1 de Globo, WhatsApp se habría negado a dar informaciones para una investigación de la policía.
El sindicato de las empresas de telefonía móvil celular confirmó que recibió la orden y que las compañías están “obligadas” a cumplirla, según dijo al sitio G1 de Globo su presidente, Eduardo Levy.
En febrero, un caso similar ocurrió en Piauí, cuando un juez ordenó sin éxito el bloqueo de WhatsApp. El objetivo era obligar a la empresa propietaria de la aplicación a cooperar en las investigaciones policiales estatales relacionadas con casos de pedofilia.
Tomado de Infobae
This piece of writing is truly a good one it helps new net users, who
are wishing for blogging.
Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact
loved account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing on your
augment and even I fulfillment you access persistently rapidly.
I have fun with, result in I discovered just what I
used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four
day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
Hey There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is a really neatly written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I will certainly return.
I constantly emailed this webpage post page to all my contacts, for the reason that if like to read it then my friends will too.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would
like to find out where u got this from. thanks a lot
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you shared
this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like
this. Thanks for sharing.
Hey! I realize this is somewhat off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does building a well-established blog such as
yours take a large amount of work? I’m brand new
to writing a blog however I do write in my journal on a
daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
I every time emailed this weblog post page to all my contacts,
as if like to read it afterward my friends will too.
Hey this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to
know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so
I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello very cool site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful ..
I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I’m glad to seek out a lot of useful info right here in the submit, we want
develop extra strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
I think the admin of this web site is in fact working hard in support of his site,
since here every stuff is quality based stuff.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
What i do not understood is actually how you are now not really much more well-appreciated than you might be now.
You’re very intelligent. You know therefore significantly
on the subject of this matter, produced me for my part believe it from
so many various angles. Its like men and women don’t
seem to be interested except it’s something to do with Lady gaga!
Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times maintain it up!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this
website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and
would like to know where u got this from. thank you
It’s an awesome paragraph designed for all the internet people; they will
get advantage from it I am sure.
I always emailed this web site post page to all
my contacts, as if like to read it then my friends will
too.
great issues altogether, you simply received a brand new reader.
What would you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days ago?
Any sure?
Hi! I simply wish to offer you a big thumbs up for your excellent
info you have here on this post. I am returning to
your website for more soon.
Great information. Lucky me I recently found your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve book marked it for later!