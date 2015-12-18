El petróleo venezolano cierra a 29,17

La cesta del crudo venezolano y derivados cayó esta semana un dólar por Barril (dpb) y se colocó en USD 29,17, informó el viernes el ministro de Petróleo y Minería de Venezuela, Eulogio Del Pino.
Esta última cotización es la más baja en 11 años. Entre el 14 y 18 de noviembre, el precio del petróleo venezolano perdió 2,07 dólares debido al aumento en los Inventarios de crudo, según indicó el funcionario.
Del Pino teme que ocurra una “catástrofe” si los Inventarios de crudo siguen creciendo y ha reiterado el interés de su Gobierno para que los países productores de petróleo tomen medidas para fortalecer los precios”.
CARACAS/ Agencias
