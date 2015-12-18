Embajador de Brasil: Los montos de gas y precios aún no están definidos

Los requerimientos de energía de Brasil aún están para definir, como también precios y volúmenes y la negociación tomará un tiempo, indicó este viernes el embajador de Brasil en Bolivia, Raymundo Rocha Magno.
“¿Brasil tendrá en el futuro gas para decir a Bolivia que no necesita más de su gas? No creo que sea así”, dijo Rocha Magno en conferencia de prensa en La Paz.
“Como podrán imaginar es una negociación compleja, que va a tomar su tiempo. Pero cuando comienza una conversación bilateral es que hay interés de ambas partes, y eso ya lo tenemos; donde hay voluntad hay resultados posibles”, indicó el diplomático.
El contrato de exportación de gas boliviano a Brasil concluye en 2019 y los funcionarios de área energética del gobierno boliviana indicaron que la negociación con Brasil comenzará en el primer trimestre de 2016 y en ella propondrán la elevación del costo del combustible.
Agregó que a medida que Brasil recupere los niveles de crecimiento de antes, “habrá más necesidad de gas” y Bolivia tiene las condiciones para exportarlo, en el marco de un proceso de integración que permita el desarrollo económico de ambos países.
Bolivia exporta alrededor de 32 millones de metros cúbicos diarios de gas natural a Brasil a un precio de alrededor de cinco dólares por millón de Unidades Térmicas Británicas (BTU), la mitad del valor que tenía antes de la bajada del coste del petróleo.
Además, Rocha destacó los proyectos para la construcción de plantas eléctricas binacionales, como parte del plan del Gobierno boliviano para hacer del país un “corazón energético” para el Cono Sur.
“La necesidad de energía eléctrica va ser muy grande y Bolivia va a poder exportar su energía a Brasil con seguridad”, sostuvo.
Los planes que discutieron ambos países incluyen la construcción de plantas termoeléctricas e hidroeléctricas en zonas amazónicas de Bolivia para la producción de al menos 7.500 megavatios, casi siete veces más el actual consumo nacional de Bolivia.
LA PAZ/Fides y agencias
