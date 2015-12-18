Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:53

Piden retornar a Adolfo Chávez

Lenny Valdivia, ministra de Transparencia. (ABI)

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, emplazó el viernes al dirigente indígena, Adolfo Chávez, a retornar al país y asumir su defensa sobre supuestos manejos irregulares en el ex Fondo Indígena.

“Exigimos que Adolfo Chávez no huya de la justicia, pedimos que se presente a declarar y demuestre su inocencia ante una autoridad competente, como lo están haciendo otros dirigentes, lamentamos que en lugar de comparecer ante el Ministerio Público escape del país”, precisó Valdivia.

El exdirigente ratificó, mediante un video publicado en la página de Facebook de la Confederación de Pueblos Indígenas de Bolivia (Cidob), que no retornará al país “por no existir garantías constitucionales ni debido proceso”, y se autodenominó “perseguido político”.

Chávez fue declarado rebelde con mandamiento de apremio en la investigación que lleva adelante el Ministerio Público.

Al respecto, la Ministra de Transparencia manifestó su preocupación por el anuncio del exdirigente de no regresar al país por la orden de aprehensión en su contra para que asuma defensa.

Según Valdivia, Chávez debe asumir su responsabilidad sobre la administración de recursos económicos para la implementación de un proyecto que fue financiado por el ex Fondo Indígena.

Chávez es procesado por presuntas irregularidades en la ejecución del proyecto ‘Fortalecimiento de Capacidades Técnicas y Administrativas para la Elaboración y Gestión de Proyectos en las Organizaciones Indígenas de Tierras Bajas’.

Para el efecto, se desembolsó 902.008 bolivianos, sin embargo no existe evidencia que confirme la ejecución de mencionado proyecto.

Según la acusación, Chávez no se presentó a declarar para explicar el manejo de recursos de ese proyecto financiado.

LA PAZ/Con información de ABI

