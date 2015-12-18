Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de diciembre de 2015 -- 20:13

Rafael Quispe  y  Eduardo León

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne.

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne.

Sábado 19 Diciembre 2015.

Estos Blogs  “CON LUPA” no se hubieran podido escribir sin los datos concretos y verificados del libro  Fondo Indígena, la Gran Estafa del compilador Manuel Morales Álvarez, pero sobre todo sin los testimonios del diputado Rafael Quispe, incluso antes de ser representante nacional en las filas de Unidad Nacional, y del abogado Eduardo León.

Quispe y León son dos patriotas bolivianos que han estado varias veces en largas entrevistas en los programas radio televisivos de Fides: “El Café de la Mañana” y “El Hombre Invisible”.

En nuestra Patria, como en muchas partes del mundo, los partidarios y cómplices de la corrupción son muchos. Por ende, no han faltado vituperios  ni ataques físicos para ambos destacados portavoces de la lucha contra la corrupción en el “Fondo Indígena”.

El gobierno publicita su lucha contra la corrupción y entiendo que esa lucha existe también y que, en esta última década, se han registrado logros significativos en ese difícil combate contra de esa lacra social. Pero el tema del Fondo es muy grave por las víctimas  de la Gran Estafa sufrida (indígenas y campesinos)  y por los estafadores (algunos dirigentes de los denominados Movimientos Sociales) con complicidades políticas también.

Hoy en Bolivia como en muchos otros países democráticos del mundo, el periodismo, esa actividad que Gabriel García Márquez definió que “el trabajo más bello del mundo”, lo tiene difícil porque a los poderosos no les agradan no agradan investigaciones que no coincidan con sus repetidas mentiras. Por lo mismo denuncias como los presentadas por Quispe y León son encomiables para poder conquistar, si realmente buscamos ese objetivo, un futuro con una sociedad boliviana más honesta y transparente.

 

Gracias, epi

