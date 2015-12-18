Rumores de renuncia del ministro de Economía derrumban la Bolsa de Brasil

Unas declaraciones de Levy sobre su futuro han caído muy mal en el golpeado escenario económico de Brasil. El índice Bovespa de la Bolsa de San Pablo caía más de 2% a media rueda, evidencia de que los inversores esperan una inminente definición sobre el futuro del ministro de Hacienda.
Al parecer, Levy habló a sus compañeros de gabinete durante la última reunión del Consejo de Ministros. El problema ha sido el “tono de despedida” que imprimió a sus palabras, y que luego ratificó con el agregado de algunas críticas en una entrevista que concedió al diario O Estado de Sao Paulo.
“Diría que el final del año legislativo me ofrece más opciones. Ahora tengo una senda de paz interior”, dijo.
Levy ocupa la cartera de Economía desde el 1 de enero de 2015, cuando Dilma Rousseff inició su segundo mandato. Ex funcionario del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), y directivo hasta 2014 de Bradesco, el segundo banco privado del país, su perfil ortodoxo fue la apuesta de la presidenta para dar credibilidad a las reformas y revertir la crisis.
Su salida del gabinete y los reclamos de reformas no realizadas serían un duro golpe para el Gobierno brasileño.
Las especulaciones sobre una posible renuncia de Levy han crecido desde el miércoles, cuando la agencia Fitch rebajó la calificación de crédito soberano de Brasil. Consultado sobre si planea irse, Levy dijo a Estado que el final del año legislativo le ofrece “más opciones” sobre su futuro. Se declaró además en un momento de “paz interior”.En otra entrevista, esta vez dada a O Globo, el economista dijo que seguiría dirigiendo la cartera siempre que el Gobierno dé señales de que implementará las reformas económicas necesarias.
“Miren, yo he estado hablando sobre reformas por años. El año fiscal, el año legislativo terminaron, ¿verdad? Es evidente que mi permanencia va a depender de que se señalen reformas, o voluntad de implementarlas. Eso es muy importante”, advirtió Levy.
Un año difícil
Desde que asumió Hacienda, a comienzos de año, Levy ha sufrido una serie de reveses y trató de implementar un agresivo plan de ajuste fiscal, en un esfuerzo por atajar un déficit presupuestario general que podría llegar al 10% del Producto Interno Bruto en 2016.
El déficit, que incluye los pagos de intereses, se disparó al 9,5 por ciento del PIB en octubre desde el 5 por ciento del mismo mes en 2014.
Los medios brasileños ven al ministro de Planificación, Nelson Barbosa, como un posible sustituto para Levy. El diario Folha de Sao Paulo dijo que el reemplazo podría producirse este mismo viernes, pero no citó fuentes.
El jefe de Gabinete de la presidenta Rousseff, Jaques Wagner, dijo que no sabe si la mandataria ha decidido reemplazar a Levy o si ya considera a candidatos para Hacienda.
En un intento por llevar tranquilidad a los mercados, Wagner aclaró que quien define la política económica “es la presidente, y no los ministros”.
Tomado de Infobae
