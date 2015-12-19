Fecha de publicación: Sábado 19 de diciembre de 2015 -- 12:42

Chile: Muñoz coordina giras de parlamentarios por demanda marítima boliviana

canciller chileno

El canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz, junto al nuevo asesor del equipo chileno ante La Haya, Gabriel Gaspar, ingresará el próximo martes a la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara de Diputados para profundizar sobre la demanda marítima de Bolivia, además hablarán de la situación política en Venezuela tras la derrota del gobierno de Nicolás Maduro en las elecciones parlamentarias del 6 de diciembre.

Según una publicación de La Tercera de Chile, tanto Muñoz como Gaspar informarán de la estrategia para difundir los argumentos de Chile en el exterior, particularmente enfocado a las giras internacionales que se encuentran realizando distintos parlamentarios al exterior para reforzar la defensa de Chile frente al diferendo marítimo.

Las giras de parlamentarios a otros países es una forma de “contrarrestar la ofensiva del gobierno de Evo Morales, luego de cuestionamientos a la estrategia chilena y supuestas deficiencias en aspectos políticos y comunicacional para sumar apoyos internacionales”.

Mientras tanto el Gobierno boliviano citó para febrero al equipo jurídico internacional que defiende la demanda marítima que Bolivia instaló contra Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya. El presidente Evo Morales dijo el jueves que la cita tiene el objetivo de prepararse para la segunda fase.

Venezuela

En el encuentro que sostendrá Muñoz con los diputados de la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara de Diputados también se abordará el escenario político en Venezuela tras las elecciones parlamentarias.

Se abordará la intención de Chile para oficiar de mediador ante la compleja situación política de Venezuela, últimamente polarizada por los comicios parlamentarios que propinaron una dura derrota al chavismo liderado por el presidente Nicolás Maduro.

En las semanas previas a las elecciones legislativas venezolanas, el canciller Muñoz ya había realizado las primeras gestiones por liderar una estrategia facilitadora del diálogo entre el chavismo y la opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD). Contactos realizados con diversas autoridades sudamericanas.

Gestiones que se reiteraron a inicios de mes con la visita a Chile del Presidente de Uruguay, Tabaré Vásquez, y su canciller, Rodolfo Nin. La idea de Chile es sumar a Uruguay, país que ocupará un puesto clave: en enero asumirá la presidencia pro tempore de Mercosur.

Durante las conversaciones con Uruguay, surgió la idea de sumar a un tercer actor: Ecuador. La sintonía ideológica entre el presidente Rafael Correa y Maduro fortalecería las garantías para el oficialismo venezolano ante una eventual mediación.

Fuentes de Cancillería señalan que el objetivo es replicar la presencia de Chile en los diálogos entre el gobierno de Colombia y las Farc-EP, a fin de lograr el desarme del grupo guerrillero. En ese caso, Cuba y Noruega actúan como garante de las conversaciones. En tanto, Chile y Venezuela intervienen como facilitadores y acompañantes de las negociaciones que tienen a La Habana, capital de Cuba, como escenario de las tratativas.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
41 comments on “Chile: Muñoz coordina giras de parlamentarios por demanda marítima boliviana

  1. Hello! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate!

    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page
    to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
    Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  2. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get
    that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
    I must say you have done a excellent job with this.

    In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Internet explorer.
    Superb Blog!

    Responder

  12. certainly like your web-site however you need to test the spelling on several of your posts.
    Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome
    to inform the truth however I will certainly come back again.

    Responder

  13. I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality
    articles or weblog posts in this kind of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
    Reading this information So i’m glad to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came
    upon exactly what I needed. I most definitely will make
    sure to don?t disregard this website and give it a glance on a constant basis.

    Responder

  14. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and engaging, and without
    a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue
    is something which too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy I came across this during my
    hunt for something regarding this.

    Responder

  15. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading
    it, you’re a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come
    back later on. I want to encourage one to continue your great posts, have a nice morning!

    Responder

  16. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off
    the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser
    compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved
    soon. Cheers

    Responder

  18. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your
    favorite justification appeared to be on the web the simplest thing to
    be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while
    people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects
    , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to
    get more. Thanks

    Responder

  23. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.

    thanks

    Responder

  30. Superb blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
    for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused
    .. Any tips? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  32. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing issues with your RSS.
    I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to
    it. Is there anybody else having the same RSS issues?

    Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Responder

  34. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus
    i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok
    to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  37. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of
    your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>