Chile: Muñoz coordina giras de parlamentarios por demanda marítima boliviana

El canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz, junto al nuevo asesor del equipo chileno ante La Haya, Gabriel Gaspar, ingresará el próximo martes a la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara de Diputados para profundizar sobre la demanda marítima de Bolivia, además hablarán de la situación política en Venezuela tras la derrota del gobierno de Nicolás Maduro en las elecciones parlamentarias del 6 de diciembre.
Según una publicación de La Tercera de Chile, tanto Muñoz como Gaspar informarán de la estrategia para difundir los argumentos de Chile en el exterior, particularmente enfocado a las giras internacionales que se encuentran realizando distintos parlamentarios al exterior para reforzar la defensa de Chile frente al diferendo marítimo.
Las giras de parlamentarios a otros países es una forma de “contrarrestar la ofensiva del gobierno de Evo Morales, luego de cuestionamientos a la estrategia chilena y supuestas deficiencias en aspectos políticos y comunicacional para sumar apoyos internacionales”.
Mientras tanto el Gobierno boliviano citó para febrero al equipo jurídico internacional que defiende la demanda marítima que Bolivia instaló contra Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya. El presidente Evo Morales dijo el jueves que la cita tiene el objetivo de prepararse para la segunda fase.
Venezuela
En el encuentro que sostendrá Muñoz con los diputados de la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara de Diputados también se abordará el escenario político en Venezuela tras las elecciones parlamentarias.
Se abordará la intención de Chile para oficiar de mediador ante la compleja situación política de Venezuela, últimamente polarizada por los comicios parlamentarios que propinaron una dura derrota al chavismo liderado por el presidente Nicolás Maduro.
En las semanas previas a las elecciones legislativas venezolanas, el canciller Muñoz ya había realizado las primeras gestiones por liderar una estrategia facilitadora del diálogo entre el chavismo y la opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD). Contactos realizados con diversas autoridades sudamericanas.
Gestiones que se reiteraron a inicios de mes con la visita a Chile del Presidente de Uruguay, Tabaré Vásquez, y su canciller, Rodolfo Nin. La idea de Chile es sumar a Uruguay, país que ocupará un puesto clave: en enero asumirá la presidencia pro tempore de Mercosur.
Durante las conversaciones con Uruguay, surgió la idea de sumar a un tercer actor: Ecuador. La sintonía ideológica entre el presidente Rafael Correa y Maduro fortalecería las garantías para el oficialismo venezolano ante una eventual mediación.
Fuentes de Cancillería señalan que el objetivo es replicar la presencia de Chile en los diálogos entre el gobierno de Colombia y las Farc-EP, a fin de lograr el desarme del grupo guerrillero. En ese caso, Cuba y Noruega actúan como garante de las conversaciones. En tanto, Chile y Venezuela intervienen como facilitadores y acompañantes de las negociaciones que tienen a La Habana, capital de Cuba, como escenario de las tratativas.
LA PAZ/Fides
