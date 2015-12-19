Fecha de publicación: Sábado 19 de diciembre de 2015 -- 21:53

Frente opositor gana el sindicato de Huanuni

El  frente ORO que se identificó como contrario al Gobierno ganó las elecciones de Sindicato Mixto de Mineros de Huanuni este sábado, mientras que el freste que representaba al Movimiento al Socialismo quedo en segundolugar.

Los datos finales comunicados por el comité electoral son los siguientes:

Casilla 1 papeleta azul (FUS) 1319 votos (37,19 %)
Casilla 2 papeleta verde (ORO) 1491 votos (42.24%)
Casilla 3 papeleta café (ROS) 301 votos (8%)
Votos Blanco: 95
Votos Nulos: 324
Ausentes 97

Total inscritos: 3727

Un dato complementario es que los trabajadores que asisten  como delegados al congreso de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia, que se realiza en la población potosina de San Cristóbal, votaron el viernes.

