Última fecha de la Liga, sin margen al error para el Toro

En la última fecha del Campeonato Apertura a jugarse entre el sábado y domingo, los equipos de Sport Boys y Bolívar enfrentarán a sus rivales sin margen para el error, pues un traspié los dejaría sin chance para quedarse con el título del torneo, en la penúltima fecha ambos equipos tuvieron duras caídas que dejó dolidos a los jugadores, pero listos para reivindicarse.

El Toro, de Warnes se mantiene con líder del torneo con 42 puntos, es segundo Bolívar con 40, ambos son firmes candidatos para alzar en alto la Copa de campeón, el líder depende de sus resultados para cumplir con el objetivo, mientras que el celeste debe esperar un tropezón del primero de la tabla y ganar para terminar como primero de la tabla.

The Strongest por su lado perdió toda chance para ser campeón, los tres puntos en disputa ya no le alcanzan ya que tiene 38 puntos si gana acumulará 41, algo que no estaba en sus planes por lo que la evaluación de la participación en éste certamen liguero no es de los mejores.

Este campeonato finalizará con más de un problema económico para los directivos de los clubes, pues no fue de los mejores para las arcas de los equipos, hay deudas que podrían afectar el inicio del siguiente certamen, ya que algunos ligueros deben a sus jugadores hasta cuatro meses de sueldo.

Con esos antecedentes se jugará la última fecha del torneo local, el sábado abrirán la fecha los equipos de Oriente Petrolero y Petrolero, el cotejo fue pactado para las 18:00 en el estadio Ramón Aguilera Costas, de Santa Cruz, ambos jugarán por el honor, aunque Petrolero está obligado a sumar unidades porque ocupa el penúltimo puesto de la tabla del punto promedio.

Para el domingo el Comité Técnico de la Liga decidió unificar los horarios de los cinco compromisos, se jugarán a partir de las 15:30, pues quieren evitar susceptibilidades en los directivos de los clubes, en la última fecha liguera.

En la ciudad de La Paz el plantel de The Strongest enfrentará a Real Potosí, los atigrados convocaron a sus hinchas para despedirse con una victoria, pero también es verdad que los lilas necesitan sumar son últimos en la tabla de posiciones.

Otro encuentro se desarrollará en la ciudad de Oruro, un aguerrido San José recibirá a Wilstermann en el estadio Jesús Bermúdez, este partido es muy aparte por la historia de los choques entre ambos elencos, demás los santos buscarán despedirse en casa con una victoria después de la goleada que le propinó a Bolívar el jueves en La Paz (5-2).

En sucre el equipo de Universitario rivalizará contra Blooming, el estadio Patria, en tanto que en Warnes el plantel de Sport Boys se jugará la posibilidad de ser campeón, en eta ocasión enfrentará a Ciclón, de Tarija, para este compromiso se espera estadio lleno.

Finalmente en la Villa Imperial el plantel de Nacional Potosí jugará contra Bolívar, se espera que los hinchas acompañen al celeste porque también tiene la posibilidad de coronarse campeón ese día siempre y cuando gane y espere la caída de Sport Boys en su casa.

LA PAZ/APG