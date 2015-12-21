Fecha de publicación: Lunes 21 de diciembre de 2015 -- 11:04

El petróleo volvió a bajar y perforó su piso de los últimos 12 años

crudo

El crudo Brent de Londres para entrega en marzo de 2016 sufrió un descenso en su precio hasta niveles no vistos desde 2004, pasando por debajo de los mínimos anotados durante la crisis financiera de 2008 por los temores renovados sobre un exceso de oferta.

El hidrocarburo extraído del Mar del Norte llegó a caer un 2% este lunes hasta un mínimo de 36,06 dólares por barril, su nivel más bajo desde julio de 2004 y por debajo incluso de la marca de USD 36,20, que anotó durante el momento más severo de la crisis financiera mundial en 2008.

Pero como si todo esto fuera poco, los analistas del sector petrolero pronosticaron que los valores del crudo podrían ceder aún más.

La producción mundial se mantiene cerca de niveles récord, y una nueva oferta de Irán y los Estados Unidos se cierne sobre los mercados del crudo.

A su vez, los futuros del petróleo en los Estados Unidos para entrega en enero retrocedían 41 centavos, a 34,32 dólares por barril, cerca de los mínimos en 2015 que alcanzaron la semana pasada.

Debido a que la producción supera por lejos a la demanda, los referenciales han retrocedido en más de dos tercios desde mediados de 2014, cuando comenzó el desplome, y los analistas dicen que hay riesgos cada vez mayores de nuevas caídas.

“Hay un riesgo de que los precios sufran más bajas”, admitieron este lunes los expertos del banco británico Barclays.

A su vez, los especialistas de la entidad financiera estadounidense Morgan Stanley aseguraron que “la esperanza de un nuevo equilibrio en el 2016 sigue sufriendo serios reveses”.

La recurrente negativa de la OPEP a recortar su producción provoca temores sobre un exceso de oferta y que los precios sigan bajando

Tomado de Infobae

,
