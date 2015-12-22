Aprehenden a asambleísta Sandoval por golpear a su pareja

El asambleísta suspendido, Marín Sandoval, fue aprehendido la tarde de este martes y trasladado a la Fuera Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Felcv) donde espera su audiencia de medidas cautelares, tras haberse acogido al derecho al silencio.
La fiscal Jesica Cuba fue quien emitió la orden de aprehensión por haber encontrado indicios de violencia en el cuaderno de investigaciones. Sandoval es acusado por los delitos de violencia doméstica y lesiones graves y leves.
El Legislador paceño horas antes fue suspendido temporalmente, sin goce de haberes, de la presidencia y de su representación en la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental (ALD) de La Paz por haber golpeado a su pareja dejándola ensangrentada.
La Asamblea Departamental resolvió aprobar la separación temporal sin goce de haberes y al amparo del artículo 21 del Reglamento.
Cómo presidenta interina de la ALD fue designada Elizabeth Morales Gutiérrez, que cumplía funciones como vicepresidenta del legislativo departamental.
En la sesión estuvieron presentes 35 asambleísta de los cuales 34 votaron a favor de la suspensión de Sandoval.
LA PAZ/Fides
