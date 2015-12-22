Imputan a Edgar Patana por 33 vehículos donados por Dircabi

El exalcalde de El Alto, Edgar Patana, fue imputado por la fiscal anticorrupción, María Lilian Villalta Maldonado, por la “desaparición” de 33 vehículos que son parte de los bienes del municipio alteño. Esta es una causa distinta por la que está detenido en el penal de San Pedro, explicó el abogado Eduardo León.
“El requerimiento fue emitido el 17 de diciembre por la fiscal Villalata y acusa a Patana por los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica por 33 vehículos que fueron entregados por Dirección de Registro y Control de Bienes Incautados (Dircabi), los cuales no están en los inventarios de la Alcaldía de El Alto”, explicó el jurista.
León indicó que esta demanda es distinta a la de los 14 vehículos por la que guarda prisión en San Pedro de La Paz. Los 33 vehículos fueron entregados por el Ministerio de Gobierno mediante Dircabi, mientras los primeros fueron una concesión de la Aduana.
Recordó que la denuncia de los 33 vehículos fue realizada por Rafael Quispe el 15 de marzo de 2015, mientras la denuncia de los otros 14 automóviles fue una acción de la Alcaldía de El Alto, en octubre.
La base de la acusación de Quispe se basa en informes de auditoría que indican que los 33 vehículos fueron registrados a nombre del gobierno municipal alteño, pero son parte de sus inventarios de activos fijos en 2014.
El requerimiento de la Fiscal pide también prisión preventiva para Patana, por considerar que en libertad “obstaculizaría la investigación”.
Edgar Patana guarda detención desde el 1 de diciembre por determinación del juez Anticorrupción de El Alto, Ricardo Pinto, quien lo acusó por la presunta comisión de los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes, conducta antieconómica, uso indebido de influencias y uso indebido de bienes y servicios públicos.
LA PAZ/Fides
