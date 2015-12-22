Fecha de publicación: Martes 22 de diciembre de 2015 -- 10:05

Rajoy inicia negociaciones para formar Gobierno

Mariano Rajoy. (LV)

Después de que obtuviera la mayoría de votos en las elecciones generales españolas, Mariano Rajoy -presidente en ejercicio- debe buscar el apoyo de otras coaliciones para poder formar el gobierno.

Según información de El País, el actual mandatario incluso pediría en persona el apoyo necesario a los líderes del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, y de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, con quien se enfrentó en los comicios pasados.

Todo esto con un “sentido de Estado”, según declaró.

La agencia EFE por su parte, señaló que Rajoy no mencionó a ningún partido de manera explícita, pero insistió en que tratará de alcanzar pactos con aquellos con quienes comparta “certidumbres” sobre el “orden constitucional” y la “unidad” del país. Todo esto bajo la consigna de actuar con “generosidad y amplitud de miras”.

“Voy a empeñar mis mejores esfuerzos en promover ese diálogo y en procurar que llegue a buen término”, dijo el jefe del Ejecutivo español, que confía en que todos los partidos sean “capaces de estar a la altura” de lo que el país “necesita” y de lo que los españoles demandaron el domingo en los comicios.

Sin embargo, el plan de Rajoy según El País es reunirse con los líderes opositores, y aunque aún no tiene citas cerradas, estas deberían producirse antes del 13 de enero -cuando se constituyan el Congreso y el Senado-, donde se podría pactar un presidente del Congreso.

Según el mismo medio, el presidente del Partido Popular se niega a declarar públicamente que sus preferencias apuntan al PSOE y Ciudadanos.

Pero, el secretario del partido socialista anunció ayer que su partido -el PSOE- no apoyará ni facilitará con la abstención un nuevo gobierno del PP, lo cual hace casi inviable un escenario que permita la reelección de Rajoy.

Elecciones
El Partido Popular (PP) logró 123 escaños, frente a los 90 de los socialistas (PSOE), 69 de Podemos y 40 de Ciudadanos, en un Congreso formado por 350 diputados, en el que la mayoría absoluta está fijada en 176 y el resto de escaños lo ocupan fuerzas nacionalistas y minoritarias de izquierda.

MADRID/Agencias

