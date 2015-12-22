Fecha de publicación: Martes 22 de diciembre de 2015 -- 14:50

Suspende a asambleísta que golpeó a su pareja

El legislador Marín Sandoval. (Archivo)

El legislador Marín Sandoval. (Archivo)

Legislador paceño Marín Sandoval fue suspendido temporalmente sin goce de haberes de la presidencia y su representación de la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental (ALD) por golpear a su pareja.

“(La ALD resuelve) aprobar la separación temporal sin goce de haberes al asambleísta departamental, Marín Eugenio Sandoval Vera, al amparo del artículo 21 del Reglamento, misma que será efectiva a partir de la fecha”, indica la resolución aprobada este martes.

Cómo presidenta interina de la ALD fue designada Elizabeth Morales Gutiérrez, que cumplía funciones como vicepresidenta del legislativo departamental.

También se aprobó la conformación de una comisión multipartidaria para seguir el proceso de investigación que realiza la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia y que fue iniciada por el asambleísta Gustavo Torrico.

En la sesión estuvieron presentes 35 asambleísta de los cuales 34 votaron a favor de la suspensión de Sandoval.

LA PAZ/Fides

9 comments on “Suspende a asambleísta que golpeó a su pareja

  1. Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do
    you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  5. It’s amazing to pay a visit this web page and reading
    the views of all mates on the topic of this paragraph, while
    I am also zealous of getting familiarity.

    Responder

  7. you’re really a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible.
    It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
    Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a wonderful activity in this subject!

    Responder

  8. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize what
    you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my web site =).

    We could have a hyperlink exchange arrangement among us

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>