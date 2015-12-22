Suspende a asambleísta que golpeó a su pareja

Legislador paceño Marín Sandoval fue suspendido temporalmente sin goce de haberes de la presidencia y su representación de la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental (ALD) por golpear a su pareja.
“(La ALD resuelve) aprobar la separación temporal sin goce de haberes al asambleísta departamental, Marín Eugenio Sandoval Vera, al amparo del artículo 21 del Reglamento, misma que será efectiva a partir de la fecha”, indica la resolución aprobada este martes.
Cómo presidenta interina de la ALD fue designada Elizabeth Morales Gutiérrez, que cumplía funciones como vicepresidenta del legislativo departamental.
También se aprobó la conformación de una comisión multipartidaria para seguir el proceso de investigación que realiza la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia y que fue iniciada por el asambleísta Gustavo Torrico.
En la sesión estuvieron presentes 35 asambleísta de los cuales 34 votaron a favor de la suspensión de Sandoval.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do
you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
It’s genuinely very complex in this active life to listen news on TV,
thus I only use internet for that purpose, and take the most recent information.
I am actually delighted to read this web site posts which includes plenty of
useful information, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
Very soon this website will be famous among all blogging visitors, due to it’s nice content
It’s amazing to pay a visit this web page and reading
the views of all mates on the topic of this paragraph, while
I am also zealous of getting familiarity.
Very quickly this site will be famous among all blogging people, due
to it’s nice articles or reviews
you’re really a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible.
It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a wonderful activity in this subject!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize what
you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my web site =).
We could have a hyperlink exchange arrangement among us
I quite like reading through a post that can make men and women think.
Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!