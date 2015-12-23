Morales: Chile solo dilata el diálogo.

El Presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, cuestionó este miércoles la política de Chile en relación a los diálogos bilaterales en torno a la demanda marítima y sostuvo que ésta se centra en “dilatar, dilatar y nunca resolver”.
El Mandatario aseguró que pidió oficializar el diálogo mediante una nota diplomática, pero que ésta nunca fue respondida por la presidenta Michelle Bachelet.
“Cuando pedimos que oficialicen con una nota, nunca había, decían que esto se va a electoralizar, que mejor en la próxima gestión. Nos dimos cuenta que esa es la política de Chile, dilatar, dilatar y nunca resolver”, dijo Morales en una entrevista en una emisora de La Paz.
Asimismo, el jefe de Estado admitió que antes de que se demandara a Chile en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya (CIJ) en el marco del diferendo marítimo, su propósito inicial era demandar contra la validez del tratado de 1904, en el que se basa el Gobierno chileno para defender su postura.
“Fue un gran error, lo reconozco, yo quise demandar el Tratado de 1904. (…) era un tratado impuesto, injusto, además de ser incumplido, todavía podemos demandar, decía, era un punto de vista personal. Y ahí los compañeros del equipo jurídico me explicaron que no es el camino (…) tenían razón y retiré mi posición”, afirmó Morales.
LA PAZ/ Agencias y emol
I am genuinely grateful to the holder of this web page who
has shared this great piece of writing at at this place.
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this
post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally
I’ve found something that helped me. Thanks!
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Excellent blog and brilliant
style and design.
Very good article. I absolutely love this website. Continue the
good work!
Greetings I am so delighted I found your web site, I really found you by error,
while I was searching on Google for something else, Regardless I am here
now and would just like to say cheers for a tremendous post
and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to look over it all at
the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your
RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more,
Please do keep up the superb b.
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! percentage we communicate extra approximately
your post on AOL? I require a specialist in this space to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Looking ahead to look you.
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old
one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout
and design. Great choice of colors!
Hi there, every time i used to check website posts here in the early hours in the break of
day, since i love to find out more and more.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive
content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it
up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help prevent content from being
stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Article writing is also a fun, if you know after that
you can write otherwise it is difficult to write.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
many months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
A few of my blog visitors have complained about my site not
operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
Your mode of telling everything in this article is actually
pleasant, all can easily understand it, Thanks a lot.
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Hello, this weekend is good in favor of me, because this occasion i am
reading this impressive informative piece of writing here at my residence.
Hey would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers
and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest
price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Fantastic work!
Very shortly this site will be famous amid all blogging people, due to it’s nice articles
Asking questions are actually nice thing if you are not understanding something entirely, except this post offers good understanding even.