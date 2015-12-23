Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 23 de diciembre de 2015 -- 11:44

Morales: Chile solo dilata el diálogo.

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El Presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, cuestionó este miércoles la política de Chile en relación a los diálogos bilaterales en torno a la demanda marítima y sostuvo que ésta se centra en “dilatar, dilatar y nunca resolver”.

El Mandatario aseguró que pidió oficializar el diálogo mediante una nota diplomática, pero que ésta nunca fue respondida por la presidenta Michelle Bachelet.

“Cuando pedimos que oficialicen con una nota, nunca había, decían que esto se va a electoralizar, que mejor en la próxima gestión. Nos dimos cuenta que esa es la política de Chile, dilatar, dilatar y nunca resolver”, dijo Morales en una entrevista en una emisora de La Paz.

Asimismo, el jefe de Estado admitió que antes de que se demandara a Chile en la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya (CIJ) en el marco del diferendo marítimo, su propósito inicial era demandar contra la validez del tratado de 1904, en el que se basa el Gobierno chileno para defender su postura.

“Fue un gran error, lo reconozco, yo quise demandar el Tratado de 1904. (…) era un tratado impuesto, injusto, además de ser incumplido, todavía podemos demandar, decía, era un punto de vista personal. Y ahí los compañeros del equipo jurídico me explicaron que no es el camino (…) tenían razón y retiré mi posición”, afirmó Morales.

LA PAZ/ Agencias y emol

