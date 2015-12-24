El cierre de varias vías en la Max Paredes será hasta la medianoche

La Alcaldía cerró varias vías del distrito Max Paredes de la ciudad de La Paz debido al incremento del comercio navideño. El cierre de al menos 20 cuadras que se inició el miércoles se extenderá hasta la medianoche de hoy jueves.
Las avenidas y calles cerradas son: la Tumusla, inmediaciones de la plaza Eguino, las calle Manco Kapac, Nicasio Cardoso, la América y parte de la Pando.
El comandante de la Guardia Municipal, Miguel Zambrana, explicó que el cierre de vías fue acordado con los comerciantes.
“Con ello se pretende evitar mayor conflicto vehicular y peatonal, y trataremos -por ese lapso de tiempo- contar las vías expeditas y controlaremos las mismas con 100 guardias municipales de transporte, además del apoyo del personal de la Dirección de Mercados y policías”, dijo Zambrana según una nota de prena.
Para el feriado 25 de diciembre las calles estarán expeditas pues los comerciantes deberán retirarse de las vías cerradas, en caso de ser necesario el personal de la Guardia Municipal y de la Dirección de Mercados coadyuvarán en la labor de retiro de comerciantes.
La autoridad recomendó a la ciudadanía evitar ingresar con vehículos a las vías adyacentes a las cuadras que estarán cerradas.
LA PAZ/Fides
