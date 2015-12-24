Fecha de publicación: Jueves 24 de diciembre de 2015 -- 11:45

El cierre de varias vías en la Max Paredes será hasta la medianoche

cierre vías navidad

La Alcaldía cerró varias vías del distrito Max Paredes de la ciudad de La Paz debido al incremento del comercio navideño. El cierre de al menos 20 cuadras que se inició el miércoles se extenderá hasta la medianoche de hoy jueves.

Las avenidas y calles cerradas son: la Tumusla, inmediaciones de la plaza Eguino, las calle Manco Kapac, Nicasio Cardoso, la América y parte de la Pando.

El comandante de la Guardia Municipal, Miguel Zambrana, explicó que el cierre de vías fue acordado con los comerciantes.

“Con ello se pretende evitar mayor conflicto vehicular y peatonal, y trataremos -por ese lapso de tiempo- contar las vías expeditas y controlaremos las mismas con 100 guardias municipales de transporte, además del apoyo del personal de la Dirección de Mercados y policías”, dijo Zambrana según una nota de prena.

Para el feriado 25 de diciembre las calles estarán expeditas pues los comerciantes deberán retirarse de las vías cerradas, en caso de ser necesario el personal de la Guardia Municipal y de la Dirección de Mercados coadyuvarán en la labor de retiro de comerciantes.

La autoridad recomendó a la ciudadanía evitar ingresar con vehículos a las vías adyacentes a las cuadras que estarán cerradas.

LA PAZ/Fides

20 comments on “El cierre de varias vías en la Max Paredes será hasta la medianoche

  4. Terrific article! This is the kind of info that are
    meant to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this publish higher!
    Come on over and seek advice from my website .
    Thanks =)

    Responder

  10. Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something.
    I believe that you just can do with a few p.c.
    to force the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
    A great read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  13. I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for great information I was looking for this
    information for my mission.

    Responder

  14. Howdy outstanding website! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive amount work?
    I’ve absolutely no understanding of coding however I was hoping to
    start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques
    for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic however I just had
    to ask. Thanks!

    Responder

  17. Hi, I do believe this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since i have saved as a favorite it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>