Envían al penal de San Pedro a asambleísta Sandóval

La juez Anticorrupción y de Lucha contra Violencia, Cinthia Delgadillo determinó prisión preventiva para el asambleísta Marín Sandóval en el penal de San Pedro. Sandóval es acusado de violencia doméstica agresión física con lesiones graves contra su pareja.
La Juez apoyo su decisión en la posibilidad de que Sandóval obstruya la investigación e influya sobre los testigos del proceso.
En la audiencia la de medidas cautelares el abogado de Sandóval afirmó que las lesiones no existieron y la foto de la víctima en la que aparece con sangre en la cara “ es un corte que se realizó en la ceja de su ojo derecho y después lo extendió por todo su rostro”.
La defensa del asambleísta departamental también presentó como prueba de descargo el desistimiento judicial de la víctima seguir cualquier proceso a Sandoval.
Por parte de la parte acusadora presentaron el certificado del médico forense donde se determina que la víctima sufrió traumatismos en la cabeza y múltiples escoriaciones y hematomas.
Al abandonar la audiencia judicial, Sandoval indicó que “Soy una víctima de los medios de comunicación y de las redes sociales”.
LA PAZ/Fides
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for your information. This article has
truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your website and keep
checking for new details about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed too.
I visited multiple web pages however the audio quality for audio songs current at
this web page is truly superb.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise some technical points using this web site,
as I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous
to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very
frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your
high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective
intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before end I am
reading this wonderful article to increase my experience.
Excellent post. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hey there, You’ve performed an incredible job.
I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my
friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I pay a quick visit everyday some web pages and sites to read articles
or reviews, except this webpage provides feature based posts.
I do trust all the concepts you’ve offered
on your post. They’re really convincing and
can certainly work. Still, the posts are too quick
for beginners. Could you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every
one is getting more from this site, and your views are pleasant
designed for new people.
obviously like your website however you need to take a
look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of
them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very
bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I’ll certainly
come again again.
Hello! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the
courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic job!
Every weekend i used to visit this web site, for the reason that i want enjoyment,
since this this website conations in fact fastidious funny information too.
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp so much about this,
such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think
that you just could do with some % to power the message house a bit, however other than that, that
is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
If some one desires expert view regarding blogging and
site-building afterward i suggest him/her to
pay a visit this website, Keep up the fastidious work.
Hello friends, its wonderful paragraph about teachingand entirely defined,
keep it up all the time.
These are in fact wonderful ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
It is not my first time to pay a visit this web page, i am browsing
this site dailly and obtain pleasant data from here all the time.
Hi there, after reading this remarkable paragraph
i am too happy to share my familiarity here with
mates.
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant idea, paragraph is pleasant, thats why i have read it entirely
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for
your blog. You have some really great posts and I believe
I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the
load off, I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange
for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Many thanks!
I know this website presents quality depending posts and extra information, is there any
other site which offers these kinds of information in quality?
Unquestionably believe that which you said.
Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider
worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the
nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take
a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My website has a lot of completely unique content
I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Excellent site. Plenty of useful info here.
I am sending it to some buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thank you in your sweat!
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from
an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m
not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
Cheers
excellent publish, very informative. I wonder why the other
specialists of this sector don’t realize this.
You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your post.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
After I initially left a comment I appear to have
clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I receive
4 emails with the exact same comment. Is there a means you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where
I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend
to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this site.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how
can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Hey there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get
a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really
useful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present something again and aid
others such as you aided me.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite
justification seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole
thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
you’re actually a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a fantastic
task on this matter!
Hey! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the
same topics? Thanks for your time!
I know this site gives quality dependent articles or reviews and additional data, is there any other web site which provides such things in quality?
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some
help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure
where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks
I’m really impressed along with your writing skills as
well as with the layout in your blog. Is this a paid topic or did you
customize it your self? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to
look a nice weblog like this one these days..
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at work so
I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyways, wonderful blog!
Wow, this post is good, my younger sister is analyzing these things, so I
am going to tell her.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should
also go to see this website on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date information.
Quality content is the important to attract the
visitors to go to see the web site, that’s what this site is providing.
Hi are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise
to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
First of all I want to say excellent blog! I had a quick
question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before
writing. I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my
thoughts out. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15
minutes are generally lost just trying to figure out how to begin.
Any suggestions or tips? Kudos!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you
would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and
I look forward to your new updates.
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website
with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and terrific style and design.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also the rest of the site
is really good.
Great article, totally what I wanted to find.
What’s up, after reading this awesome article i am
as well glad to share my knowledge here with colleagues.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be exciting to read articles from other authors and practice something from
other web sites.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it
is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web page on a regular basis, this web page is truly pleasant and the visitors are actually sharing
nice thoughts.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is
added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do
with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let
you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos