Fecha de publicación: Jueves 24 de diciembre de 2015 -- 17:10

Envían al penal de San Pedro a asambleísta Sandóval

Marín Sandóval y su víctima . (APG)

La juez Anticorrupción y de Lucha contra Violencia, Cinthia Delgadillo determinó prisión preventiva para el asambleísta Marín Sandóval en el penal de San Pedro. Sandóval es acusado de violencia doméstica agresión física con lesiones graves contra su pareja.

La Juez apoyo su decisión en la posibilidad de que Sandóval obstruya la investigación e influya sobre los testigos del proceso.

En la audiencia la de medidas cautelares el abogado de Sandóval afirmó que las lesiones no existieron y la foto de la víctima en la que aparece con sangre en la cara “ es un corte que se realizó en la ceja de su ojo derecho y después lo extendió por todo su rostro”.

La defensa del asambleísta departamental también presentó como prueba de descargo el desistimiento judicial de la víctima seguir cualquier proceso a Sandoval.

Por parte de la parte acusadora presentaron el certificado del médico forense donde se determina que la víctima sufrió traumatismos en la cabeza y múltiples escoriaciones y hematomas.

Al abandonar la audiencia judicial, Sandoval indicó que “Soy una víctima de los medios de comunicación y de las redes sociales”.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

 

 

 

