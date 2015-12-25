Fallecen 16 personas en accidente de carretera en Cochabamba

El accidente ocurrido a las 02.10 de la mañana en la localidad cochabambina de Challa Grande, cuando el bus de la empresa Balú que se dirigía hacia Oruro y el camión que partió de la región de Luribay, La Paz, con carga y pasajeros, con destino a la ciudad de Cochabamba colisionaron causó hasta las 19.30 del viernes 16 muertos según fuentes de la Policía.
El coronel Oscar Ayala, director de Transito Quillacollo indicó que un bus de la empresa Balú colisionó con el camión y después arrolló a las personas que estaban como pasajeras en el vehículo de carga.
Según el último reporte de los 16 fallecidos 15 fueron identificados y uno aún no fue reconocido y está en la morgue de Quillacollo.
El jefe policial sostuvo que la única víctima fatal del bus fue el ayudante del transporte de pasajeros.
El policía indicó que hay por lo menos 14 personas heridas en hospitales de Quillacollo, Cochabamba y Vinto. Se presume que el accidente se produjo por la impericia del chófer del camión, quien se encuentra detenido, mientras el conductor del bus falleció en la tarde del viernes.
Lista de fallecidos: Zenón Mamani Chalco (54 años), Carmen Quiroga Quispe (52), Marcela Coris Quiroga (48), Raúl Gonzales Coria (15), Gonzalo Davis Gonzales Coria (2), Roly Gonzales Coria (6), Felipa Muriel de Suri (42) y Yolanda Suri Colque (11), Marcos Colque Apaza (38), Neill Poma Mamani (32), María Eugenia Ichituta Kanasa (30), Felipa Paco Ramírez (60), Victoria Tuco Salomé (55), Alvaro Palli Paco (10), Fernando Mamaní Quispe(40), chófer del camión y el ayudante del bus que sigue sin ser identificado.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
