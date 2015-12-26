Fecha de publicación: Sábado 26 de diciembre de 2015 -- 10:55

Bombardeos aéreos en el norte de Siria dejan al menos 14 civiles muertos

ataques Siria

Al menos 14 civiles murieron hoy en bombardeos aéreos sobre las provincias de Alepo y de Idlib, en el norte de Siria, según informó el Observatorio Sirio de Derechos Humanos.

En la ciudad de Alepo, una mujer falleció en un ataque lanzado por aviones de guerra sin identificar en el barrio de Al Haidariya y otra persona pereció en el barrio de Al Ashrafiye.

Mientras, otros cuatro civiles, entre ellos menores de edad, perdieron la vida en un bombardeo sobre la zona de Al Ard al Hamra (la tierra roja), en el este de la ciudad.

En esos ataques también resultaron heridas un número sin determinar de personas y es posible que las víctimas mortales aumenten porque se registraron más bombardeos en otras áreas de la provincia, advirtió el Observatorio.

Por otra parte, al menos ocho personas, entre ellas tres menores, murieron en un ataque perpetrado por aviones de combate contra la localidad de Yaryanaz, en la provincia de Idlib, también situada en el norte de Siria y vecina de Alepo.

El ataque dejó varios heridos en estado grave por lo que el número de víctimas mortales puede aumentar en las próximas horas, según el Observatorio.

Desde octubre, el ejército gubernamental sirio, con la cooperación de la aviación rusa, desarrolla una ofensiva a gran escala en distintas partes del país, incluidas las provincias del norte, para recuperar el dominio de áreas y ciudades controladas o con una destacada presencia de grupos insurgentes.

Siria es escenario desde hace más de cuatro años de un conflicto armado que ha causado más de 250.000 muertos.

Tomado de Infobae

