La Asamblea Nacional Popular (ANP) aprobó un proyecto de ley que permite a todas las parejas casadas tener un segundo hijo, con lo que pone fin a su política del “hijo único”, que estuvo vigente desde fines de la década de 1970.
Al cierre de su sesión bimensual, el Comité Permanente de la ANP ratificó la reforma a la Ley de Población y Planificación Familia, adoptada por el Partido Comunista de China (PCCh) el pasado 29 de octubre, cuando se anunció la histórica medida.
La aprobación de la enmienda de ley permitirá a todas las parejas casadas de China tener dos descendientes a partir del 1 de enero de 2016, con lo que pondrá fin a la polémica política de un “solo hijo” que por más de tres décadas rigió en el país más poblado del mundo.
La “política de un solo hijo”, instituida en 1979 como una restricción sobre la natalidad, ya que la población china 1980 contaba con 987 millones de habitantes y en la actualidad se estima en unos mil 700 millones.
La ley, que prohibía a las parejas tener más un descendiente, fue clave colaborador paras el auge económico de China y evitó el nacimiento de unos 400 millones de chinos, según la Comisión de Población y Planificación Familiar de China.
Para su implementación, la Comisión creo un sistema de multas para los Infractores, lo que desató abortos forzados y selectivos, ya que la preferencia social de siglos de antigüedad de los niños, llevó al infanticidio de un sin número de niñas.
Sin primera ley contra el terrorismo embargo, la política contempló algunas excepciones: a las familias rurales se les permitió temer dos hijos si el primero era una niña, mientras que las minorías étnicas se les permitió un hijo adicional para conservar su descendencia.
Ante el envejecimiento de la población, el desequilibrio de género y la reducción de la fuerza laboral, el gobierno impulsó desde 2013 cambios a hacia su política e impulsar lo que ahora se conoce comúnmente como la política del “segundo hijo”.
El Parlamento de China también aprobó este domingo la en el país, en intento de abordar el terrorismo en el país y ayudar a mantener la seguridad en el mundo, ante los recientes ataques terroristas registrados en París.
BEIJING, CHINA/Agencias
