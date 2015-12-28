El ejército de Irak anunció la “liberación” total de Ramadi

“Ramadi ha sido liberada, y las fuerzas armadas del servicio antiterrorista han izado la bandera iraquí sobre el complejo gubernamental”, anunció el vocero del mando de las operaciones conjuntas, el general de brigada Yahya Rasool, en la televisión estatal.
Este avance importante de las tropas se produce en el marco de la campaña militar lanzada el pasado martes para expulsar al grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (ISIS) de la urbe, que cayó en manos de los yihadistas en mayo pasado.
“Les anunciamos la buena noticia de la victoria, de la maravillosa epopeya de la recuperación de Ramadi de las garras del odioso Daesh (acrónimo árabe del ISIS) y de la liberación de los barrios de la ciudad uno tras otro”, dijo el Mando de Operaciones de las Fuerzas Conjuntas en un comunicado.
La operación se desarrolló en tres fases y en ella participaron combatientes de distintas zonas de Irak, lo que demuestra la unidad social del país, se indica en la nota.
Tomaron parte en ella el Ejército, las Fuerzas Antiterroristas, la Policía federal, la Policía de Al Anbar, las Fuerzas Aéreas, la milicia chiita Multitud Popular y tribus sunitas, entre otros.
El Ejército iraquí subrayó que reconquistará “el resto de ciudades robadas”, en alusión a aquellas que permanecen en manos de los yihadistas como Mosul.
Las fuerzas gubernamentales tomaron el domingo complejo gubernamental situado en el centro de la ciudad, lo que significa que el ISIS ha sido derrotado en Ramadi, indicó el portavoz del departamento de lucha antiterrorista, Sabah al Nomani.
Al Nomani agregó, en un comunicado, que el próximo paso será “limpiar los focos” yihadistas que quedan en algunas zonas de la urbe.
Fuentes militares dijeron a la agencia Efe que las fuerzas iraquíes operan en las zonas de Albufarash, del complejo gubernamental, de Al Madish y de Albueiza.
En las citadas zonas tienen lugar enfrentamientos con los extremistas u operaciones para desactivar artefactos explosivos y coches bomba colocados por el ISIS.
La pérdida de Ramadi representa un duro golpe para los yihadistas y permitirá a las fuerzas gubernamentales centrarse en la liberación de Mosul, la segunda ciudad del país y el principal feudo del ISIS en Irak.
Los avances del Ejército se han visto obstaculizados por francotiradores, bombas trampa y el hecho de que el ISIS destruyera todos los puentes que llevan a la ciudad
El ISIS conquistó Mosul en junio de 2014 y a fines de ese mes proclamó un califato en las vastas zonas bajo su control de Irak y la vecina Siria.
Tomado de Infobae
