Equipo chileno de La Haya se reunirá en enero

Durante la última semana de enero de 2016 el agente chileno ante La Haya, José Miguel Insulza, se reunirá en París con los abogados internacionales que defienden a Chile ante el Tribunal Internacional por la demanda marítima boliviana. De esta forma el ex ministro iniciará su trabajo en el exterior para dar a conocer la posición chilena.
Cabe mencionar, que antes del 25 de julio de 2016 Chile debe entregar la contramemoria ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya.
Desde las 09.30 de este lunes el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, encabeza una reunión del Comité Asesor para la demanda marítima ante La Haya, donde está presente Insulza y se analiza lo realizado por Chile en 2015 y aprovecharán la instancia para proyectar la agenda para el 2016 en relación al tema.
Bolivia también realiza balances y programando sus actividades para 2016. El exmandatario, Carlos Mesa, en conversación con un medio manifestó que “el plan contempla el análisis de los aspectos positivos de lo que hicimos hasta ahora y de los aspectos negativos que debemos reforzar. Se ha presentado el plan de viajes”.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
