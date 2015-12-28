Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de diciembre de 2015 -- 17:40

La Haya: Chile espera presentar la contramemoria antes de la fecha límite

Insulza y Muñoz

El nuevo agente de Chile por la demanda marítima boliviana en La Haya, José Miguel Insulza, anunció que pretende entregar la contramemoria antes del 25 de julio próximo, fecha límite impuesto por el tribunal internacional.

El anuncio lo hizo tras una reunión con el canciller Heraldo Muñoz, quien lo presentó a los 30 miembros del consejo asesor de la demanda.

Tras la reunión, Insulza anunció también que a mediados de enero iniciará un viaje a Francia, Reino Unido, Estados Unidos y La Haya, en el marco de su trabajo como agente.

Además, el 26 de enero se realizará en París una reunión con el equipo internacional de abogados que representa a Chile, a la que también asistirá el canciller Heraldo Muñoz y miembros del equipo nacional de juristas.

El ministro Muñoz explicó que durante la cita también se hizo un balance del fallo de la demanda impuesta por Bolivia y sostuvo que la participación de los historiadores, entre ellos Joaquín Fermandois, “es muy importante para la fase que viene de la contramemoria que será presentada y en el intertanto nuestro trabajo se orientará a preparar ese documento, donde los hitos históricos pasan a tener una importancia significativa”.

El canciller insistió en que el fallo de la Corte Penal Internacional “tiene luces y sombras, porque si bien el caso sobrevivió, lo hizo a costa de perder un componente esencial que era la búsqueda por parte de Bolivia de una suerte de reconocimiento de un supuesto derecho de acceso soberano al mar y de una obligación de resultado”.

“La Corte ha dicho que no le compete definir lo anterior y que esto se trata de un caso que se refiere a una supuesta obligación de negociar que tiene que ser determinada y que nosotros creemos que no existe y así lo vamos a demostrar”, añadió.

Según enfatizó, “lo principal ha quedado salvaguardado en esta etapa preliminar, es decir nuestra integridad territorial y nuestra soberanía. Nadie puede obligarnos a ceder territorio. Eso está claro en esta decisión preliminar y así la Corte lo reconoce”.

Tema bilateral

Por su parte el agente Insulza -que también fue ministro del Interior de Ricardo Lagos- aseguró que los viajes del equipo jurídico y los senadores al extranjero dan cuenta de que, desde el punto de vista de la comunidad internacional, “éste es un tema bilateral”.

“Este no es un tema en el cual haya políticas de países que estén dedicados a promover la posición de uno u otro. Si uno va a Europa no encuentra esto en los diarios en ninguna parte. Incluso con ocasión de las visitas no encuentra información. Si uno va por América Latina tal vez encuentre información, pero con el llamado de que ojalá se entiendan los dos países”, sostuvo.

En esa línea, añadió que lo importante es que como país “no demos la impresión que nuestro mundo empieza y termina con Bolivia, porque Chile tiene una fuerte presencia en el exterior y es respetado en el ámbito internacional, sobre todo como un país que respeta el estado de Derecho, que se ciñe por una norma jurídica y que tiene una política pacífica que contribuye a las grandes causas de la humanidad”.

Tomado de Emol

