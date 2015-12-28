Ortega oficializa su candidatura a la FBF

El presidente interino de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Marco Ortega Berríos, anunció este lunes que presentará su candidatura para dirigir el máximo ente del balompié boliviano en el congreso extraordinario convocado para el 22 de enero en la ciudad de Tarija.
“Hemos tenido la oportunidad de trabajar por 90 días, en este tiempo hemos visto que hay gente que ha velado por sus intereses personales dejando a un lado el bienestar del fútbol boliviano. Nosotros aportaremos con trabajo y esfuerzo convencidos de que en la Federación se puede hacer grandes cosas manejando con responsabilidad los recursos económicos”, declaró Ortega.
En su condición de titular de la Liga, el dirigente potosino asumió el mando de la Federación tras la revocatoria al mandato de Carlos Chávez y en este tiempo trató de ordenar las cosas dentro de esta entidad. Cuenta con el apoyo de otros dirigentes para llevar adelante su plan para mejorar la principal institución del fútbol en Bolivia.
“En un plazo de 20 días presentaremos nuestra propuesta a la Liga y después a los dirigentes de las asociaciones, encontramos apoyo de una parte y seguro habrá otras postulaciones que aparecen en estos días, es así que seguiremos conversando y trabajando”, indicó Ortega el extitular de Real Potosí.
Ortega es el primer candidato en hacer oficial su candidatura, seguirán sus pasos César Salinas, cuya dirigencia de The Strongest indicó que esta postulación se efectuará los primeros días de enero cuando el empresario regrese de su viaje.
Por su lado, Carlos Romero, mandamás de Sport Boys, indicó que lanzarse a la candidatura no es tan sencillo y necesita conversar con su familia y con otras personas antes de dar esta paso importante en su carrera. De por medio están sus actividades como Ministro de Gobierno.
Y en la sede de Oriente Petrolero ya no se mencionó nada en estos días sobre postular a Miguel Antelo, anterior presidente del club cruceño. No se conoce si otros dirigentes ligueros o de la Asociación están interesados en asumir el principal cargo.
“En la reunión en Tarija entregaremos un informe económico sobre las actividades que estuvimos haciendo como interinos. En este período conseguimos que la Federación vuelva a ser tomada en cuenta dentro de la Confederación”, agregó Ortega.
FIFA Y Conmebol
Ortega informó que el titular transitorio de la Conmebol, Wilmar Valdez, y miembros de la Comisión de Ética de la Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado (FIFA) comprometieron su presencia para las elecciones del 22 de enero para darle transparencia a este acto.
