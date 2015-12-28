Trabajadores de Trebol levantan paro

Los trabajadores de la empresa de aseo urbano Trebol determinaron levantar su paro de actividades y reiniciaron su trabajo desde las 22.00 del domingo después de firmar un acuerdo interinstitucional con la Central Obrera Regional (COR) y la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) de El Alto, para iniciar movilizaciones desde enero, indicó a Radio Fides, Carlos Pérez dirigente de los movilizados.
“Ante la indiferencia de la alcaldesa Soledad Chapeton los hermanos de la COR y la Fejuve nos pidieron levantar la medida que perjudica a los vecinos y se comprometieron a respaldarnos en nuestras movilizaciones a partir de enero de 2016 “, explicó Pérez que agregó que sus compañeros cumplirán turnos extras para levantar la basura acumulada en los últimos diez días.
Pérez también indicó que la huelga de hambre que realizaba un grupo de trabajadores en los predios del edificio de la Alcaldía fue suspendida en la tarde del domingo.
El dirigente no quiso adelantar las medidas que adoptaran a partir de enero solo indicó que serán más radicales.
Trebol demanda un 15% de incremento a los servicios de recojo de basura, cada mes el municipio de El Alto paga siete millones de bolivianos a la empresa.
El paro de los operarios de Trebol comenzó el 14 de diciembre y durante dos semanas la urbe alteña estuvo saturada de basura.
Los intentos del municipio alteño de recoger la basura durante el fin de semana fueron frustrados por la intervención violenta de los trabajadores de Trebol que apedrearon los camiones que intentaron cumplir con esta tarea.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hello to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are fastidious designed for new users.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web
browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a honest price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to
assert that I get actually loved account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing
to your augment and even I fulfillment you get right of entry to consistently fast.
Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or
copyright infringement? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or
outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping
it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know
any solutions to help reduce content from
being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Trabajadores de Trebol levantan paro < Loved it!
I have read so many articles or reviews about the blogger lovers however this paragraph is
in fact a pleasant post, keep it up.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly,
this site is genuinely pleasant and the people are
really sharing fastidious thoughts.
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers but this article is really a good article, keep it up.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Thanks a lot!
This piece of writing will assist the internet people for building up new blog or even a blog from start
to end.
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my website so i got here to return the favor?.I’m trying to find issues to improve my website!I assume its ok to
make use of a few of your ideas!!
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different website and thought I should
check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page again.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
Thank you! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to
get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if
you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as
yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful
to you.
I think the admin of this web site is in fact working hard
in support of his website, as here every data is quality based information.
Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The full glance of your site is magnificent, as neatly as the content material!
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people
think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without
having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to
get more. Thanks
It’s an remarkable paragraph in favor of all the internet users; they will get advantage from it I am
sure.
Its not my first time to visit this web site, i am visiting this website dailly and take good facts from here every day.
Hi there! I simply wish to offer you a big thumbs up
for the great information you have here on this post.
I’ll be returning to your web site for more soon.