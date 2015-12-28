Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:17

Trabajadores de Trebol levantan paro

92c14b72-1b56-4939-900e-4c09fc8680cbLos trabajadores de la empresa de aseo urbano Trebol determinaron levantar su paro de actividades y reiniciaron su trabajo desde las 22.00 del domingo después de firmar un acuerdo interinstitucional con la Central Obrera Regional (COR) y la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve) de El Alto, para iniciar movilizaciones desde enero, indicó a Radio Fides, Carlos Pérez dirigente de los movilizados.

“Ante la indiferencia de la alcaldesa Soledad Chapeton los hermanos de la COR y la Fejuve nos pidieron levantar la medida que perjudica a los vecinos y se comprometieron a respaldarnos en nuestras movilizaciones a partir de enero de 2016 “, explicó Pérez que agregó que sus compañeros cumplirán turnos extras para levantar la basura acumulada en los últimos diez días.

Pérez también indicó que la huelga de hambre que realizaba un grupo de trabajadores en los predios del edificio de la Alcaldía fue suspendida en la tarde del domingo.

El dirigente no quiso adelantar las medidas que adoptaran a partir de enero solo indicó que serán más radicales.

Trebol demanda un 15% de incremento a los servicios de recojo de basura, cada mes  el municipio de El Alto paga siete millones de bolivianos a la empresa.

El paro de los operarios de Trebol comenzó el 14 de diciembre y durante dos semanas la urbe alteña estuvo saturada de basura.

Los intentos del municipio alteño de recoger la basura durante el fin de semana fueron frustrados por la intervención violenta de los trabajadores de Trebol que apedrearon los camiones que intentaron cumplir con esta tarea.

LA PAZ/Fides

