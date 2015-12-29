Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de diciembre de 2015 -- 10:17

Gobierno presenta Plan de Desarrollo quinquenal

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales presentó el martes el Plan de Desarrollo Económico y Social 2016-2020, elaborado en el marco de los postulados de la Agenda Patriótica, que plantea la consolidación de resultados “ambiciosos” dentro de los próximos cinco años.

“Quería resumir el gran plan que tiene el Estado Plurinacional, ahora se puede anunciar esta clase de inversiones porque Bolivia pasa bien en la parte económica (…) Es un gran desafío y compromiso garantizar estas inversiones para seguir creciendo económicamente y desarrollarnos”, mencionó.

El ministro de Planificación del Desarrollo, René Orellana, manifestó que el plan toma en cuenta el desarrollo integral para vivir bien y pone énfasis en la industrialización de los hidrocarburos y la reducción de la pobreza.

Según la autoridad el plan, que fue trabajado en una serie de eventos técnicos y sociales, se plantea resultados “ambiciosos” hacia 2020 con proyectos específicos y recursos económicos gestionados oportunamente como también aquellos propios.

El Plan de Desarrollo establece la reducción de la pobreza extrema de 17,3% en 2014 a 9,5% en 2020, además de la disminución de la pobreza moderada a 24% y de la desigualdad de ingresos entre los más ricos y los más pobres en 25 veces en los próximos cinco años.

En materia de hidrocarburos, el plan proyecta una inversión total de 12.681 millones de dólares hasta 2020.

En salud la inversión alcanzará a 1.700 millones de dólares y se destinará a la construcción, ampliación y equipamiento de establecimientos de salud.

El jefe de Estado, en el acto que se desarrolló en Palacio de Gobierno, detalló que la cobertura del servicio de agua potable se ampliará de 92 % en 2014 a 95 % en 2020 en el área urbana y de 66 % a 80 % en el área rural.

De 2014  a 2020, la cobertura de alcantarillado y saneamiento básico se incrementara de 63 % a 70 % en el área urbana y de 42 % a 60 % en el área rural.

El Plan de Desarrollo Económico Social prevé la construcción de 51.290 viviendas nuevas y la mejora y ampliación de 63.710 viviendas.

La cobertura de gas a domicilio crecerá de 25 % de hogares en 2015 a 50 % en 2020; ahora tenemos 582.312 instalaciones.

Contempla también la implementación del Servicio de Salud Universal y la construcción de 75 institutos técnicos tecnológicos en ciudades intermedias

Hasta 2020, 500 profesionales bolivianos serán becados con maestrías y doctorados en universidades del exterior.

En energía se invertirán 5854,4 millones de dólares hasta 2020 en energía

El crecimiento promedio del PIB se calcula en 5,8 %. Al 2020 el PIB nominal será de 57 mil millones de dólares.

En cuanto a exportaciones al 2020 se calcula 16 mil millones de dólares y la inversión extranjera directa de 8 % del PIB.

Finalmente el Presidente indicó que se invertirán 70 millones de dólares para la construcción de la Casa de la Justicia en Sucre, de modo que se confirma esa ciudad como Capital de la Justicia Boliviana.

LA PAZ/ Tomado de ABI.

