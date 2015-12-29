Milán y Roma mantienen bloqueo y límites al tráfico por la contaminación

Varias ciudades italianas mantienen hoy por segundo día consecutivo medidas de prohibición o limitación del tráfico para reducir los elevados niveles de contaminación, que afectan especialmente al norte del país.
Milán, la capital económica de Italia, comenzó hoy su segundo día sin automóviles después de que se hayan superado ampliamente los límites de concentración de algunos contaminantes establecidos por la normativa de la Unión Europea (UE).
La capital lombarda mantendrá la prohibición absoluta del tráfico hasta el miércoles, mientras que en Roma tienen permiso para circular hoy solo los vehículos con matrícula impar y en otras ciudades, como Florencia, se prohíbe el acceso a la zona central.
La medida de bloqueo total en Milán permanecerá en vigor, como el lunes, desde las 10:00 horas hasta las 16:00 y no afectará al servicio de taxi, a los coches compartidos, a los vehículos eléctricos y a las ambulancias y otros servicios básicos.
Los vehículos del transporte público no podrán superar sin embargo los 30 kilómetros por hora para controlar sus emisiones.
En la primera jornada de aplicación de la medida en Milán se informó de la imposición de unas 300 multas a quienes condujeron vehículos a pesar de la prohibición, mientras arrecian las críticas de las autoridades locales por la forma de aplicar la medida.
Por esta razón el Gobierno mantiene la convocatoria de una reunión, mañana, entre el ministro del Medioambiente, Gian Luca Galletti, y los presidentes de las regiones y los alcaldes de las grandes ciudades con el fin de dotar de mayor coordinación a las medidas.
En Roma la limitación del tráfico se aplica hoy desde las 7.30 horas (6.30 GMT) hasta las 12.30 (11.30 GMT) y posteriormente entre las 16.30 y las 20.30 (de 15.30 a 19.30 GMT).
Las autoridades permitieron ayer la emisión de un billete de transporte público válido durante todo el día a un coste de 1,5 euros, medida que también se aplica hoy.
Sin embargo, en una ciudad como Roma, en la que es una costumbre muy generalizada utilizar el transporte público sin pagar, varios medios locales aseguraron que la medida fue ampliamente ignorada por muchos usuarios y que tampoco aumentó la frecuencia del servicio de metro y autobuses, contrariamente a lo anunciado.
Los datos de concentración de partículas contaminantes en el aire de las zonas afectadas por las limitaciones al tráfico muestran sin embargo escasas variaciones respecto a los días precedentes y la atención está puesta en un próximo cambio de las condiciones meteorológicas, previsto para el inicio del año con la llegada de un frente de lluvias.
Tomado de Emol
Right here is the perfect site for everyone who really wants to understand
this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not
that I actually would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new
spin on a topic that has been discussed for decades.
Wonderful stuff, just excellent!
This site really has all the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web page and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am
following you. Look forward to exploring your web
page again.
Thanks , I have recently been looking for info about this topic for a while and yours
is the greatest I’ve found out so far. But, what concerning the bottom line?
Are you certain about the source?
For most up-to-date information you have to pay a visit web and on web I found this web page as a most excellent site for hottest updates.
It’s genuinely very complex in this active life
to listen news on TV, so I just use internet for that
reason, and take the latest news.
My family always say that I am killing my time here at net, however I know
I am getting knowledge every day by reading such nice posts.
Hi, this weekend is good for me, since this moment i am reading this fantastic educational paragraph here at my residence.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological
world everything is accessible on web?
whoah this weblog is fantastic i like reading your articles.
Keep up the great work! You recognize, many people are searching around for this info, you could help them greatly.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this
write-up very compelled me to check out and do it!
Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great post.
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she
wishes to be available that in detail, thus that
thing is maintained over here.
It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Hey there fantastic website! Does running a blog such as this take a lot of work?
I have very little knowledge of coding however I was hoping to start my
own blog in the near future. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please
share. I understand this is off topic nevertheless I simply wanted to ask.
Many thanks!
Hi, the whole thing is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s genuinely good,
keep up writing.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
Studying this info So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out exactly
what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make
certain to do not put out of your mind this website and give it
a look regularly.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web site, because i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this web page conations really pleasant funny material too.
wonderful issues altogether, you just received a emblem new reader.
What may you suggest about your put up that you just made a
few days in the past? Any sure?
Saved as a favorite, I really like your web site!
Can I just say what a comfort to discover a person that really understands what they
are talking about online. You certainly understand how to bring
an issue to light and make it important. More and more people ought to
check this out and understand this side of your story. I was surprised you are not more popular
because you certainly possess the gift.