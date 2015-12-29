Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de diciembre de 2015 -- 09:58

Milán y Roma mantienen bloqueo y límites al tráfico por la contaminación

Milan-Roma-contaminacion

Varias ciudades italianas mantienen hoy por segundo día consecutivo medidas de prohibición o limitación del tráfico para reducir los elevados niveles de contaminación, que afectan especialmente al norte del país.

Milán, la capital económica de Italia, comenzó hoy su segundo día sin automóviles después de que se hayan superado ampliamente los límites de concentración de algunos contaminantes establecidos por la normativa de la Unión Europea (UE).

La capital lombarda mantendrá la prohibición absoluta del tráfico hasta el miércoles, mientras que en Roma tienen permiso para circular hoy solo los vehículos con matrícula impar y en otras ciudades, como Florencia, se prohíbe el acceso a la zona central.

La medida de bloqueo total en Milán permanecerá en vigor, como el lunes, desde las 10:00 horas hasta las 16:00 y no afectará al servicio de taxi, a los coches compartidos, a los vehículos eléctricos y a las ambulancias y otros servicios básicos.

Los vehículos del transporte público no podrán superar sin embargo los 30 kilómetros por hora para controlar sus emisiones.

En la primera jornada de aplicación de la medida en Milán se informó de la imposición de unas 300 multas a quienes condujeron vehículos a pesar de la prohibición, mientras arrecian las críticas de las autoridades locales por la forma de aplicar la medida.

Por esta razón el Gobierno mantiene la convocatoria de una reunión, mañana, entre el ministro del Medioambiente, Gian Luca Galletti, y los presidentes de las regiones y los alcaldes de las grandes ciudades con el fin de dotar de mayor coordinación a las medidas.

En Roma la limitación del tráfico se aplica hoy desde las 7.30 horas (6.30 GMT) hasta las 12.30 (11.30 GMT) y posteriormente entre las 16.30 y las 20.30 (de 15.30 a 19.30 GMT).

Las autoridades permitieron ayer la emisión de un billete de transporte público válido durante todo el día a un coste de 1,5 euros, medida que también se aplica hoy.

Sin embargo, en una ciudad como Roma, en la que es una costumbre muy generalizada utilizar el transporte público sin pagar, varios medios locales aseguraron que la medida fue ampliamente ignorada por muchos usuarios y que tampoco aumentó la frecuencia del servicio de metro y autobuses, contrariamente a lo anunciado.

Los datos de concentración de partículas contaminantes en el aire de las zonas afectadas por las limitaciones al tráfico muestran sin embargo escasas variaciones respecto a los días precedentes y la atención está puesta en un próximo cambio de las condiciones meteorológicas, previsto para el inicio del año con la llegada de un frente de lluvias.

Tomado de Emol

