Patzi: El Plan de Desarrollo es neoliberal

El gobernador de La Paz, Félix Patzi, calificó “como un refrito del neoliberalismo” al Plan de Desarrollo quinquenal presentada por el presidente Evo Morales en la mañana del martes en Palacio de Gobierno.
“Este plan tiene como base la Ley de Participación Popular que fue aprobada por el gonismo en 2004, porque utiliza el mismo sistema de distribución de recursos a los municipios, por lo que es una distribución liberal”, indicó el Gobernador en entrevista con Radio Fides.
Después agregó “El plan nos fue presentado en la reunión del Consejo Autonómico el 16 de diciembre y allí dije que era un acción electoral por parte del Gobierno y que no apoyaría nada a las gobernaciones ni municipios”.
Para Patzi el plan quiere dar un respaldo legal “a la intervención del Gobierno en municipios y gobernaciones con el pretexto de apoyar los programas de lucha contra la pobreza que es una de sus consignas”.
Al concluir la entrevista dijo que estos proyectos son parte de la agenda 2025 y por lo que no son ninguna novedad.
LA PAZ/Fides
