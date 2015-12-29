San Matías militarizada

El presidente Evo Morales autorizó a las Fuerzas Armadas la “militarización” del municipio de San Matías del departamento de Santa Cruz, afectado por los delitos del narcotráfico y el contrabando.
“Ayer (lunes) el Presidente nos ha autorizado a las Fuerzas Armadas la militarización de San Matías en apoyo a la Policía Nacional que ya ha triplicado sus efectivos, sin embargo es insuficiente”, informó el ministro der Defensa, Reymi Ferreira.
250 efectivos militares están acantonados en esa zona e iniciarán una acción conjunta con la Policía desde este martes, para prevenir los delitos en esa región.
“El Ejército acantonado en esa región hará un cordón de seguridad y realizarán patrullaje para la prevención del delito a pedido de la población de San Matías, en una zona afectada por los delitos”, manifestó el titular de Defensa.
La decisión gubernamental se produce después del asesinato, el 25 de diciembre, de la inspectora de Migración de San Matías, Patricia Román, que fue acribillada por un brasileño con ocho disparos según la información que han proporcionado las autoridades policiales:
El Ministerio de Gobierno resolvió en las últimas horas incrementar de cinco a 20 efectivos policiales, aunque el Gobierno advirtió que no es suficiente, por lo que el Mandatario autorizó este lunes la intervención de las Fuerzas Armadas en la seguridad en ese municipio.
Ferreira informó que para la acción militar se cuenta con armas suficientes, pero que se les dotará de vehículos, combustible y otro tipo de equipamientos que es lo que les hace falta.
San Matías cuenta con más de 15.000 habitantes, es un municipio que se encuentra en la frontera con Brasil, y de octubre a diciembre registró seis casos de muerte por sicarios vinculados presuntamente al narcotráfico que se disputan la zona fronteriza para el tráfico ilegal de mercadería y estupefacientes.
El 28 de octubre el brasileño Washington Santos Silva fue asesinado presumiblemente por un ajuste de cuentas por narcotráfico; entre el 7 y 27 de noviembre fueron acribillados la empresaria Verónica Terrazas, Ruth Gómez López y Freddy Altieri; el 18 de diciembre, Tania Franco fue asesinada con ocho impactos de bala; y el 25 de diciembre, la inspectora de Migración de San Matías, Patricia Durán, murió después de recibir siete balazos realizados presuntamente por un ciudadano brasileño.
LA PAZ/ Con información de ABI
