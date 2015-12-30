Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 30 de diciembre de 2015 -- 11:54

Presidentes de YPFB y Enarsa se reunirán el martes para saldar deuda

Min Luis Sánchez

Los presidentes de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Guillermo Achá y de Energía Argentina S.A., Walter Fagyas, se reunirán el martes de la próximo semana para saldar la deuda que tiene la estatal argentina por la compra de gas boliviano, según informó el Ministro de Hidrocarburos y Energía, Luis Alberto Sánchez.

En contacto con medios locales paceños Sánchez indicó que la deuda de Enarsa es “poco menos de 300 millones de dólares, pero eso se va solucionar en los siguientes días con la reunión del presidente de YPFB y el presidente de Enarsa”. El encuentro será en Buenos Aires, Argentina.

En los últimos días Argentina hizo dos depósitos de 25 millones de dólares cada uno, lo que significa que ya pagó más de 50 millones de dólares. “Me imagino que estos días van a depositar”, aseveró.

Además entre el 15 y 20 de enero de 2016 habrá una reunión entre los ministros Juan José Aranguren, de Energía de Argentina, y Luis Alberto Sánchez, de Hidrocarburos y Energía de Bolivia.

“Va venir el Ministro de Argentina a Bolivia, vamos a tocar varios temas”, indicó Sánchez. Es por eso que la relación entre ambos países “está muy bien” y que es de confianza y complementariedad.

El Gobierno argentino se disculpó por el retraso en el pago de la deuda y atribuyó el retraso a problemas administrativos por el cambio de Gobierno.

La semana pasada el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, explicó que el contrato que se firmó con Enarsa establece las acciones en caso de incumplimientos.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
