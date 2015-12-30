Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 30 de diciembre de 2015 -- 16:57

Proyecto de la Villa Sudamericana debe presentarse hasta marzo

Estadio El Batán a ser construido para los juegos Odesur de 2018. (APG)

La organización de los Juegos Sudamericanos Cochabamba 2018 debe presentar el proyecto sobre la Villa Sudamericano hasta marzo ante la Organización Deportiva Sudamericana (Odesur), junto a otros detalles como el cronograma de actividades que desarrollará a lo largo de la gestión 2016.

“Hay que presentar hasta marzo la Villa Sudamericana, que es la tarea más importante porque ahí será donde las delegaciones llegarán y completar la información sobre el presupuesto que se empleará en cada área y el cronograma de avances con el tema de las obras, así que hay mucho trabajo que hacer para la próxima visita de la comisión de la Odesur”, declaró el titular del Comité Olímpico Boliviano (Cob), Marco Arze.

El pasado fin de semana debía efectuarse una reunión en Cochabamba entre el Presidente del Estado, Evo Morales; el Gobernador, Iván Canelas; el Ministro de Deportes, Tito Montaño; y el director de los Juegos Sudamericanos, Jorge Ledezma, para tratar el tema de la Villa Sudamericana, sin embargo, la cita fue postergada porque el Primer Mandatario tenía otros compromisos a la misma hora.

Dicho escenario se construiría en la localidad de Sacaba, donde existen 14 hectáreas a disposición gracias a un convenio con las autoridades de esa región y sólo resta presentar un proyecto para comenzar la construcción. En este evento deportivo de 2018 habrá una visita de 14 delegaciones con cerca de cuatro mil deportistas, razón por la cual es urgente tener definida la Villa.

Transcurrió cerca de un mes desde la posesión de Ledezma como director de los Juegos Sudamericanos y esto ha permitido el avance en los trabajos de organización. En 2016 será un año clave en la realización de los trabajos.

“Estoy más tranquilo desde que Ledezma asumió como director de los Juegos, se siente un avance y con el trabajo de todos, entidades públicas, privadas y gubernamentales, estoy convencido de que podemos impulsar este evento y presentar los mejores Juegos”, declaró Arze.

La construcción del estadio, denominado El Batán, quedó suspendida porque los propietarios del Club Nacional Hípico interpusieron acciones legales para evitar que en sus ambientes se edifique el escenario deportivo con una capacidad para 60 mil espectadores.

COCHABAMBA/APG

