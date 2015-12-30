Temporal deja sin electricidad a miles en Irlanda del Norte y Escocia

Miles de hogares en Irlanda del Norte y Escocia han tenido problemas de suministro eléctrico debido a las fuertes lluvias y el viento provocado por la llegada hoy de “Frank”, un nuevo frente de tormenta procedente del Atlántico.
En Irlanda del Norte, unas 2.000 viviendas sufrieron anoche cortes de luz, mientras que algunos vuelos desde el aeropuerto de Belfast fueron cancelados por el temporal, que amenaza con causar más problemas a las zonas británicas afectadas por las inundaciones.
Un portavoz del aeropuerto internacional de Belfast pidió hoy a los pasajeros que se pongan en contacto con sus respectivas aerolíneas para conocer la situación de sus vuelos, ya que muchas compañías han decidido hacer cancelaciones.
En Irlanda del Norte, los pasajeros de nueve vuelos que llegaron anoche al aeropuerto de Belfast debieron permanecer temporalmente en los aviones a la espera de que amainara el viento.
En el norte de Escocia, unos 5.500 hogares experimentaron también cortes de luz debido al mal tiempo, según las autoridades, que han advertido de que lo peor del temporal aún está por llegar.
Las autoridades mantienen en el norte de Inglaterra cuatro alertas “graves” de inundaciones, lo que significa que hay peligro de vida para los residentes, en tanto que hay otras alertas de menor riesgo en Inglaterra, Gales y Escocia.
Mientras, los soldados británicos que trabajan en las zonas inundadas evacuaron anoche hogares cerca de un puente del siglo XVIII en Tadcaster, en el condado de North Yorkshire (norte de Inglaterra), después de que se derrumbase por la tormenta.
Por otro lado, la Policía en la ciudad de York, norte de Inglaterra, alertó de casos de saqueos en algunas viviendas que quedaron cubiertas por las aguas.
“Es muy decepcionante ver a las víctimas de las inundaciones ser tomadas como objetivos (de los saqueos). Es imposible entender cómo alguien quiera provocar más sufrimiento a quienes están ya en una situación muy vulnerable”, dijo hoy el superintendente de la Policía de North Yorkshire, Mark Grange.
En algunas zonas del norte de Inglaterra el nivel de las aguas baja después de que las intensas lluvias de los últimos días provocasen graves inundaciones.
Las autoridades alertaron, no obstante, del peligro la próxima madrugada por la llegada de “Frank” en el norte de Inglaterra.
Los soldados han repartido en algunas zonas sacos de arena para proteger viviendas.
Tomado de Emol
