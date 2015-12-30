Víctor Hugo Villegas nuevo Gerente de la Caja Petrolera

La ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, posesionó el miércoles a Víctor Hugo Villegas como el nuevo director general de la Caja Petrolera de Salud (CPS), en lugar de Jaime Santa Cruz, quien fue destituido por acusaciones de corrupción.
“Estamos posesionado al nuevo director de la Caja Petrolera con una intención importante que es la de seguir fortaleciendo la gestión técnica de la Caja”, indicó Campero.
La autoridad manifestó que las tareas encomendadas a la nueva autoridad tienen que ver con el inicio de una etapa destinada a fortalecer el servicio y dar prioridad a todos los hospitales y establecimientos dependientes de la CPS, además de garantizar el abastecimiento permanente de medicamentos e insumos y que todas las funciones sean cumplidas a cabalidad.
Indicó que las denuncias de supuesta corrupción contra el exdirector ya están en manos de la justicia.
Por su parte, Villegas agradeció la confianza que el presidente Evo Morales puso en él para dirigir la institución y pidió a sus compañeros y administrativos trabajar, fortalecer y recuperar el prestigio que tenía.
“Tendremos en el transcurso de los próximos días reuniones con todos los sectores para enterarnos de la situación de la institución y para ir planificando en cómo poder resolver los problemas álgidos existentes, para lo que primero hay que hacer un diagnóstico y en base a eso planificar para poder reestructurar posiblemente la institución”, indicó.
LA PAZ/Fides con datos de ABI
