Fecha de publicación: Jueves 31 de diciembre de 2015 -- 08:57

Carlos Mesa G, Personaje del Año del Grupo Fides

Carlo D. Mesa G.,Personaje del Año del Grupo Fides. (APG)

El Grupo Fides eligió a Carlos Mesa, como Personaje del Año de 2015, por 84 votos sobre 100 posibles de los componentes del grupo de medios.

Mesa es elegido como Personaje del Año por segunda vez, la primera fue en 2003 cuando ejercía la Presidencia de la República.

La elección del Personaje del Año se realiza desde el 2000 y sólo un año fue declarado desierto, porque cada personaje debe recibir  51 votos cuando es elegido por primera vez y 71 cuando es elegido por segunda vez.

Los ganadores en estos 15 años continuados han sido los siguientes. Los años no registrados con un Personaje es porque ese año concreto el certamen resultó desierto:

2001            Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga.

2002              Evo Morales.

2003            Carlos Mesa.

2005            Eduardo Rodríguez.

2006            Evo Morales.

2007            Oscar Solís.

2008            Julio Terrazas.

2009            Antonio Costas.

2011            Adolfo Chávez.

2013            J.C. “Chavo”  Salvatierra.

En estos últimos 15 años, Fides eligió a 10 Personajes, según esta distribución:

4 Presidentes: Quiroga, Mesa, Rodríguez y Morales.

2 Deportistas: Solís y Salvatierra.

1 Cardenal: Terrazas.

1 Presidente del Tribunal Supremo Electoral: Costas.

2 Dirigentes Indígenas: Morales y Chávez.

 

