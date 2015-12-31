Fecha de publicación: Jueves 31 de diciembre de 2015 -- 12:08

Carlos  Mesa

 

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne.

Jueves 31 Diciembre 2015. SEGUNDA EDICIÓN.

El Vocero oficial de Bolivia por la causa marítima, Carlos Mesa Gisbert, además Ex – Presidente de la República en 2003 – 2004, fue elegido hoy viernes por la familia Fides como PERSONAJE 2015.

Es la segunda vez en la historia que Mesa es elegido Personaje Fides. Lo fue en el 2003 cuando era Presidente Constitucional de nuestro país.

El Personaje Fides 2015 tuvo un respaldo abrumador, 84 votos sobre los 100 posibles. La clasificación de los votos recibidos en la jornada de hoy jueves, Fin del 2015, fue la siguiente.

Ganador Carlos Mesa. 83 votos

2º.  Walter Nosiglia, motociclista, 10 votos.

3º.   Rafael Quispe, diputado nacional, 3 votos.

4º.  José Luis Arce Catacora, Ministro de Economía, 2 votos.

5º. Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, representante de Bolivia ante la Corte Internacional  de Justicia en La Haya,  2 votos.

El récord histórico de votos recibidos, en los 15 años de historia de la designación del Personaje Fides de cada año, lo mantiene Evo Morales, quien en el 2006 recibió 85 votos.

La victoria contundente de Mesa fue justificada, por los responsables de las diferentes Unidades de Gestión de la familia Fides, por la excelencia de su trabajo en defensa de la histórica y legítima ambición boliviana de obtener una salida soberana al Océano Pacífico.

La brillante actuación de Mesa, uno de los mejores exponentes del periodismo televisivo boliviano, en una entrevista en la Televisión Estatal chilena de pasados meses conquistó el respaldo de los participantes en la votación de Fides. Esa votación se dividió en 36 Unidades de Gestión, algunas individuales y otras colectivas que debieron votar en bloque, es decir, todos los votos por una misma persona física, de nacionalidad boliviana, destacada a lo largo de esta gestión.

Gracias, epi

