En Venezuela paralizan proclamación de tres diputados opositores

El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) venezolano ordenó este miércoles suspender la proclamación de los cuatro diputados electos, tres opositores y un chavista, del estado de Amazonas, donde los comicios del pasado 6 de diciembre fueron impugnados por el oficialismo por presuntas irregularidades en el voto.
Con esta decisión, la opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) pasa de 112 a 109 diputados y pierde la mayoría calificada de dos tercios, imprescindible para aprobar reformas de calado. No obstante, las autoridades deben precisar ahora si se modifica o no el quórum parlamentario.
El máximo tribunal ordenó «de forma provisional e inmediata» la suspensión de los diputados proclamados electos por el Consejo Nacional Electoral, tanto los que concurrieron por lista como los elegidos por voto uninominal, y de «representación indígena» en el estado de Amazonas.
El diputado chavista, que resultó elegido por lista electoral (que se rige por el método D’Hondt de elección proporcional), también se vio afectado por la impugnación ya que el TSJ ha optado por suspender a todos los electos, sin excepción, del estado amazónico.
Además, el TSJ admitió otros cuatro recursos de impugnación, aunque en estos casos consideró improcedente dictar medidas cautelares. Tras las elecciones del 6 de diciembre que dio a los opositores 112 diputados y al oficialismo 55, el chavismo denunció una serie de irregularidades, como presuntas compra de votos y suplantación de identidad para votar por personas ya fallecidas.
Las denuncias del oficialismo en estos comicios legislativos, los primeros que pierde en 17 años, son similares a las esgrimidas por los opositores en varias de las ocasiones que perdieron, especialmente en las presidenciales de 2013 en las que resultó elegido Nicolás Maduro. Sin embargo, en esos casos no prosperó ninguno de los recursos.
Las impugnaciones, que en total afectan a ocho opositores, han causado revuelo en la oposición que ha denunciado un intento de «golpe judicial», después de que los recursos fueran admitidos por el TSJ pese a que el órgano judicial estaba de vacaciones. Sin embargo, el TSJ decidió trabajar los días 28, 29 y 30 de diciembre, justo cuando fueron solicitados los recursos. Pocas horas antes de que se conociera la sentencia, los opositores acudieron hoy al TSJ para recusar a los cinco magistrados de la Sala Electoral.
El abogado de la plataforma opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), José Gregorio Torrealba, explicó que la consecuencia inmediata de la presentación de la recusación es que los magistrados deben separarse inmediatamente del expediente, por lo que estarían impedidos de tomar una decisión.
Tomado de ABC
