Luego del incendio, múltiples explosiones sacudieron el lujoso hotel de Dubai

Al menos 16 personas resultaron heridas, 14 de ellas de levedad, indicó la oficina de prensa del Gobierno, mientras que el general Khamis Matar al Mzeina, comandante de la policía, indicó al canal de televisión Al Arabiya que “todos los clientes fueron evacuados”.
El incendio se declaró en el hotel The Address Downtown. “Las autoridades se encuentran ahora en el lugar para controlar el incidente de forma rápida y segura”, tuiteó las autoridades. Una portavoz del Gobierno dijo también en Twitter que las celebraciones seguirían adelante “de acuerdo con el programa”, pese al incendio.
Una de las víctimas sufrió una crisis cardíaca, pero no murió, y no hay niños heridos, indicó en Twitter la oficina de prensa del Gobierno.
Testigos cerca del icónico rascacielos Burj Khalifa, el más alto del mundo, dijeron que habían visto llamas saliendo del hotel. Varias plantas del edificio de 63 pisos se vieron envueltas en llamas, al tiempo que sonaban las sirenas en derredor y los helicópteros sobrevolaban la zona, según testigos. Luego, comenzaron las explosiones.
Una testigo del incidente, Raphael Slama, dijo a la AFP que el incendio comenzó alrededor de las 21:30 (17:30 GMT) y que se propagó rápidamente hacia arriba recorriendo una docena de plantas.
El diario local Gulf News citó al coronel de la policía Abdulá al Merri diciendo que “más de 5.000 agentes estaban movilizados para garantizar la seguridad y la organización” de los festejos de fin de año. Agregó que había por lo menos 4.000 cámaras de seguridad en la zona de Burj Khalifa, siempre según el periódico.
Dubai había prometido unos fuegos artificiales “espectaculares” que debían empezar a medianoche en Burj Khalifa y extenderse luego a otros lugares de la ciudad.
