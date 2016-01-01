Entran en vigencia Sistema de Facturación Virtual

El Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN) informó el viernes que a partir del primer día del año entrarán en vigencia el Sistema de Facturación Virtual (SFV) y los aplicativos Facilito y QRquincho, innovaciones tecnológicas que promueven el cumplimiento de las obligaciones tributarias simplificando las gestiones para los contribuyentes.
“El moderno SFV beneficia a los contribuyentes con la automatización de los procedimientos y la abreviación de trámites, facilitando las operaciones comerciales de compra y venta, y brindando mayores márgenes de seguridad y control para los receptores de las facturas y la Administración Tributaria”, informó el presidente ejecutivo del SIN, Erik Ariñez, citado en un boletín institucional.
Explicó que los aplicativos Facilito y QRquincho beneficiarán a los contribuyentes y a las personas en relación de dependencia, considerando que agilizan el llenado del Formulario 110 y del Libro de Compras y Ventas IVA.
Informó que, con el propósito de facilitar a los contribuyentes la aplicación de este sistema y los aplicativos, la Administración Tributaria continuará dictando cursos gratuitos de capacitación en todas sus gerencias distritales y de grandes contribuyentes, cursos que pueden solicitarse a través de su portal www.impuestos.gob.bo.
LA PAZ/ Tomado de ABI
