Tres incendios en 12 minutos causan desastres en La Paz

La Paz sufrió tres incendios en menos de 12 minutos al inicio del 2016, según reporto la Unidad de Bomberos “Antofagasta” en un primer informe. Estos desastres no tuvieron víctimas fatales pero si pérdidas cuantiosas, el principal siniestro ocurrió en el mercado Huyustus, a la altura de su tercera cuadra.
El informe de los bomberos indica que los casos se registraron: el primero en un casa de Miraflores a las 00.30, el segundo en la “Huyustus” 00.38 y el tercero en un depósito de ropa en la calle Illampu a las 00.42
Según informe de los comerciantes de la “Huyustus” son 220 los puestos afectados y también por lo menos seis edificios que son utilizados como depósitos de mercancías por los comerciantes .
Los damnificados indicaron que hay todo tipo de mercadería desde equipos de computación hasta ropa interior, pero aún no tienen una cuantificación del monto perdido por el fuego.
Testigos del hecho indicaron a los medios de comunicación fue causado por pirotecnia que fue lanzada cerca de los puestos de venta que están ubicados en la segunda cuadra del masivo mercado.
Illampu
En la calle Illampu son 200 las comerciantes de las denominadas “mañaneras” fueron afectadas por el incendio del depósito de ropa, que según dijo a Radio Fides una de las dirigentes fue causada por los huéspedes de un alojamiento que lanzaron fuegos artificiales desde sus habitaciones.
La dirigente de la comerciantes dijo que cuantificarán las perdidas una vez que todas las afiliadas afectadas de esta asociación se reúnan en la tarde de este viernes.
El tercer incendio fue en un departamento de la zona de Miraflores y fue causado por una vela que cayó al piso, mientras los habitantes del lugar estaban ausentes.
LA PAZ/Fides
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I think the admin of this web site is actually working hard in support of his site, since here every stuff is quality
based stuff.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but
I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Thanks
If you want to take a great deal from this article then you have to apply
such strategies to your won blog.
Hi colleagues, good paragraph and nice urging commented at this place,
I am truly enjoying by these.
I don’t even understand how I finished up right here, however I thought this publish used to be great.
I do not recognise who you are but certainly you are going to a
famous blogger for those who aren’t already.
Cheers!
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is
the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the
bottom line? Are you certain concerning the source?
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!
Undeniably consider that that you said. Your favourite justification seemed to
be at the net the simplest factor to have in mind of. I say to
you, I certainly get irked whilst people consider
issues that they just do not recognise about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as outlined out the entire thing
without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
I was very happy to find this web site. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!!
I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you book-marked to look at new stuff on your web site.
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However think about if
you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website
could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Terrific blog!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a
lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know
any methods to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all
is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100%
sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
This text is worth everyone’s attention. How can I find out more?
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as
well as from our discussion made at this time.
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a
quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through
your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects?
Appreciate it!
My family always say that I am wasting my time
here at net, however I know I am getting know-how all
the time by reading such good posts.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author
for your site. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to
mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Cheers!
Howdy! I realize this is somewhat off-topic but I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog such as yours take a large amount of work?
I am brand new to blogging but I do write in my diary daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!
Aw, this was an exceptionally good post.
Spending some time and actual effort to
produce a great article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had
to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thank you!
Hey excellent blog! Does running a blog similar to this take a
great deal of work? I’ve very little understanding of coding however I
was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any ideas or tips for new
blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject but I just
needed to ask. Thanks!
It’s not my first time to go to see this web site, i am visiting this
site dailly and obtain fastidious facts from here daily.
I am really glad to glance at this web site posts which contains lots of helpful facts, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority
of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Does
one offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects
you write concerning here. Again, awesome website!
Really when someone doesn’t know after that its up to
other visitors that they will assist, so here it
occurs.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Tres incendios en 12 minutos
causan desastres en La Paz < Loved it!
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this publish and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or
suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles
referring to this article. I wish to read more things
approximately it!
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was
wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Cialis Ou Son Generique [url=http://nolva.xyz/buying-nolvadex.php]Buying Nolvadex[/url] Worldwide Macrobid Medicine Overnight Shipping Cheap Viagra Originale Italia [url=http://propeus.xyz/finasteride-propecia.php]Finasteride Propecia[/url] Kamagra Effect On Females Cialis Viagra Belgique [url=http://cialis.ccrpdc.com/tadalafil-generic.php]Tadalafil Generic[/url] Propecia Shelf Life Kamagra Buy London [url=http://probuy1.xyz/cheap-prozac-generic.php]Cheap Prozac Generic[/url] Acheter Cialis Ligne Pas Cher Vendita Levitra Italia [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/cheap-misoprostol.php]Cheap Misoprostol[/url] Propecia Wirkt Nicht Mehr Prix Viagra 25 Milligrams [url=http://5553pill.xyz/buy-cheap-vibramycin-100mg.php]Buy Cheap Vibramycin 100mg[/url] Propecia Carne Kamagra Gelee [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/priligy-usa-delivery.php]Priligy Usa Delivery[/url] Comment Acheter Le Cialis Cheapest Viagra Professional [url=http://doxyc.xyz/buy-vibramycin.php]Buy Vibramycin[/url] Viagra Senior Drug Interaction Dogs Cephalexin Diphenhydramine [url=http://furos.xyz/order-lasix-tablets.php]Order Lasix Tablets[/url] Metformin Without Perscription Canadian
great points altogether, you just received
a emblem new reader. What could you suggest about your
put up that you simply made a few days in the past? Any certain?
Terrific work! This is the kind of info that are supposed to
be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning
this submit higher! Come on over and seek advice from
my site . Thanks =)
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Quality articles or reviews is the key to invite the
viewers to go to see the web page, that’s what this web page is providing.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into
any web browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog audience have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
I just could not leave your web site before suggesting that
I extremely enjoyed the standard info a person supply in your guests?
Is going to be again frequently to check out new posts
Excellent article. I’m going through a few of these issues as well..
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. But think of if you added
some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website could definitely be one of the
best in its field. Fantastic blog!
I always spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles
everyday along with a cup of coffee.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on specialist offering diagnostics.
Regards
Priligy Uruguay [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Dutasteride Duagen In Internet Price Vente Viagra A Nice [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/buy-priligy-dapoxetine.php]Buy Priligy Dapoxetine[/url] Il Cialis Fa Male Al Cuore No Prescription For Fluconazole 150 Mg [url=http://amox1.xyz/generic-amoxicillin.php]Generic Amoxicillin[/url] Baclofene Ou Le Trouver Cephalexin And Pregnancy [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/dapoxetine-buy.php]Dapoxetine Buy[/url] Propecia Low Testosterone Doctors Viagra Gro?En [url=http://doxyc.xyz/generic-vibramycin-pills.php]Generic Vibramycin Pills[/url] Propecia Rabia Viagra Kaufen Aber Wo [url=http://clom1.xyz/by-cheap-clomid.php]By Cheap Clomid[/url] On Sale Discount Provera 2.5mg Without Dr Approval Viagra En Generique [url=http://dprixe.com]viagra[/url] Mail Order Prescriptions Xenical Online New Zealand [url=http://prop1.xyz/low-price-prozac.php]Low Price Prozac[/url] Buy Cephalexin On Line Macrobid Cheap [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-overnight.php]Levitra Overnight[/url] Precio Cialis Tabletas Propecia Effetti [url=http://cial1.xyz/buy-cheap-cialis-site.php]Buy Cheap Cialis Site[/url] Priligy Sample Dosis Cialis 10 Mg [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/order-cheap-clomid.php]Order Cheap Clomid[/url] Cymbalta From India Comparativa Hora Para Tomar Propecia [url=http://cialis-free-trial.BuyCial.com]Cialis Free Trial[/url] Levitra 10 Mg Basf Where To Order Real Isotretinoin Drugs On Line [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/buy-generic-priligy.php]Buy Generic Priligy[/url] Clomid Et Nourrisson Vente Cialis Allemagne [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/order-pills-online.php]Order Pills Online[/url] 40 Mg Lasix Generic Propecia Reviews [url=http://buynolva.xyz/where-can-i-buy-nolvadex-online.php]Where Can I Buy Nolvadex Online[/url] Cheepest Generic Viagra Can I Purchase Stendra Cod [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/order-cialis-online.php]Order Cialis Online[/url] Propecia Prostate Treating Bronchitis With Amoxicillin [url=http://zithro.xyz/order-zithromax.php]Order Zithromax[/url] Discount Plavix Cards Sinus Infection Cephalexin Or Clarithromycin [url=http://cyto1.xyz/cytotec-online-cheap.php]Cytotec Online Cheap[/url] Viagra A Change Ma Vie Female Viagra For Sale Online [url=http://buyal.xyz/orlistat-online.php]Orlistat Online[/url] Buy Vardenafil Online Cheap Cephalexin Or Cephalexin [url=http://clomid.ccrpdc.com/clomiphene-usa.php]Clomiphene Usa[/url] Clobetasol Temovate In Us Direct Cialis Sans Ordonnance En France [url=http://deltas.xyz/online-deltasone-generic.php]Online Deltasone Generic[/url] Cialis Testosterona Stendra 200 Mg Cheap [url=http://nolva.xyz/nolvadex-20mg-tablets.php]Nolvadex 20mg Tablets[/url] Temporary Side Effects Of Propecia Tamoxifen Buy Online [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-lowest-price.php]Levitra Lowest Price[/url] Kamagra Farmaco Levitra Generico Farmacias Del Ahorro [url=http://buynolva.xyz/online-nolvadex.php]Online Nolvadex[/url] Soft Cialis A new private trading account will be created with a broker and all you have to do is transfer funds into that account.Keep these items in mind as you consider the ways to reduce your insurance payments.Really it will b helpful for me. [url=http://easymoneyfast-24.com]direct payday lenders[/url] months at the pace of sales in that year.Buy Lasix Water Pills [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/zithromax-pack.php]Zithromax Pack[/url] Acheter Amoxicillin Distribuer Baclofen En Ligne Canada [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/propranolol-online.php]Propranolol Online[/url] Online Kamagra Review 50 Mg Amatriptyline Cheap [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/zithromax-buy-online.php]Zithromax Buy Online[/url] Amoxicillin Missed Period Buy Doxycycline In Canada [url=http://prop1.xyz/order-prozac.php]Order Prozac[/url] Cialis 5 Indications Clavamox With Cephalexin [url=http://buyizot.xyz/accutane-acne.php]Accutane Acne[/url] Levitra Tagesdosis
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts
from this post as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
Wow! After all I got a blog from where I
be able to in fact take valuable information regarding my study
and knowledge.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Fastidious respond in return of this issue with solid arguments and explaining all
concerning that.
There is certainly a lot to learn about this
subject. I really like all of the points you’ve made.