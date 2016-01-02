Fecha de publicación: Sábado 2 de enero de 2016 -- 20:46

48 fallecidos durante fiestas de fin de año

Carlos Romero, ministro de Gobierno. (APG)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó el sábado, en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, que las fiestas de fin de año dejaron un saldo de 48 personas fallecidas y las unidades policiales atendieron 8.704 casos en todo el país.

“Entre Navidad y Año Nuevo, 48 personas han muerto en hechos de homicidios, asesinatos, suicidios y muertes personales”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.

La autoridad manifestó que sólo en Navidad, la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) atendió 168 casos; La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), 176; Diprove, 28; Tránsito, 4.829; la unidad de conciliación ciudadana, 887 casos y Bomberos, 154.

Entretanto, que durante la celebración de Año Nuevo dijo que se registraron  2.462 casos.

“La FELCC atendió 119 casos; la FELCV, 132; Diprove, 7; Tránsito, 1.542; la unidad de conciliación ciudadana, 593 y Bomberos, 69″, complementó.

Agregó que los hechos de mayor incidencia en toda Bolivia fueron los de tránsito y los correspondientes a riñas y peleas.

Respecto a las fiestas del anterior año, aseveró que el registro de casos disminuyó en un 15%, ya que los casos en todo el país bordearon los 10.000.

Romero lamentó que la incidencia de la mayor parte de los hechos violentos y de tránsito se haya debido al exceso en el consumo de bebidas alcohólicas.

Por otra parte, destacó la labor de las unidades policiales que realizaron un “trabajo intenso” para que la incidencia delincuencial sea menor que en otros años.

SANTA CRUZ/ Tomado de ABI

