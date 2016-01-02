El  bolsillo

Domingo 3 Enero 2015.
El gobierno boliviano, como cualquier gobierno del mundo que maneje su trabajo diario con inteligencia básica, cuida la percepción de la gente de la calle de cómo siente su bolsillo: si puede guardar plata para más tarde o si un agujero invisible hace que la plata de su bolsillo desaparezca.
Por lo anterior el uso de los flujos financieros exige de nuestras autoridades un comportamiento disciplinado, hábil, y cuidadoso. Algunos opositores políticos, quizás demasiado “académicos”, a veces un tanto apresurados o demasiado interesados en perjudicar a las autoridades, o sin los conocimientos necesarios, difunden versiones sobre la economía nacional con escasa consistencia técnica, desde mi punto de vista.
La reducción actual de los ingresos fiscales externos exige que el Gobierno deba comportarse de manera prudente, pero también audaz.
Gran parte de la popularidad de Evo en estos últimos diez años se ha construido sobre la percepción popular de que hay plata en sus bolsillos, quizás no la suficiente, pero sí la adecuada para pagar sus requerimientos cotidianos, sean necesarios o provocados por sus ambiciones más o menos legítimas. Por ello, parece sabio que se haya abierto la puerta del endeudamiento externo. ¿Qué significa la deuda externa? Qué el país, en el corto plazo, gasta más de lo que ingresa y por ende, que los acreedores externos confían que el dinero prestado a Bolivia podrá ser recuperado, a nivel de capital y de sus intereses, en los plazos convenidos.
El manejo de esa deuda externa en el 2016 deberá ser prudente y audaz al mismo tiempo. En la vida en general y en la economía de manera específica, parece casi imposible manejar al mismo tiempo prudencia y audacia. Mañana lunes escribiré sobre esta aparente contradicción.
Gracias, epi
