Fecha de publicación: Sábado 2 de enero de 2016 -- 21:00

El  bolsillo

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne.

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne.

Domingo 3 Enero 2015.

El gobierno boliviano, como cualquier gobierno del mundo que maneje su trabajo diario con inteligencia básica, cuida la percepción de la gente de la calle de cómo siente su bolsillo: si puede guardar plata para más tarde o si un agujero invisible hace que la plata de su bolsillo desaparezca.

 Por lo anterior el uso de los flujos financieros exige de nuestras autoridades un comportamiento disciplinado, hábil, y cuidadoso. Algunos opositores políticos, quizás demasiado “académicos”, a veces un tanto apresurados o demasiado interesados en perjudicar a las autoridades, o sin los conocimientos necesarios, difunden versiones sobre la economía nacional con escasa consistencia técnica, desde mi punto de vista.

La reducción actual de los ingresos fiscales externos exige que el Gobierno deba comportarse de manera prudente, pero también audaz.

Gran parte de la popularidad de Evo en estos últimos diez años se ha construido sobre la percepción popular de que hay plata en sus bolsillos, quizás no la suficiente, pero sí la adecuada para pagar sus requerimientos cotidianos, sean necesarios o provocados por sus ambiciones más o menos legítimas. Por ello, parece sabio que se haya abierto la puerta del endeudamiento externo. ¿Qué significa la deuda externa? Qué el país, en el corto plazo, gasta más de lo que ingresa y por ende, que los acreedores externos confían que el dinero  prestado a Bolivia podrá ser recuperado, a nivel de capital y de sus intereses, en los plazos convenidos.

El manejo de esa deuda externa en el 2016 deberá ser prudente y audaz al mismo tiempo. En la vida en general y en la economía de manera específica, parece casi imposible manejar al mismo tiempo prudencia y audacia. Mañana lunes escribiré sobre esta aparente contradicción.

Gracias, epi

25 comments on “El  bolsillo

  1. Wonderful post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject?

    I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate
    a little bit further. Many thanks!

    Responder

  4. Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the
    pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why
    but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different
    browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder

  8. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to
    do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my
    own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    kudos

    Responder

  9. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank
    you so much, However I am going through difficulties with your RSS.

    I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody getting the
    same RSS problems? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Responder

  10. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I may as
    well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m
    following you. Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.

    Responder

  12. What i don’t understood is in reality how you are no longer really much
    more smartly-appreciated than you might be right now.
    You are very intelligent. You understand thus significantly in the case of this subject, produced me in my view imagine it from a lot of various angles.
    Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except it’s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga!
    Your own stuffs excellent. All the time deal with it up!

    Responder

  13. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to
    a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  14. Greate article. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly digg
    it and for my part recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be
    benefited from this website.

    Responder

  15. You’re so interesting! I don’t believe I’ve read anything like
    this before. So good to discover another person with
    a few original thoughts on this subject. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
    This website is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  17. Great work! That is the kind of information that are supposed
    to be shared across the net. Disgrace on the seek engines for now not
    positioning this publish upper! Come on over and seek advice from my site .
    Thanks =)

    Responder

  19. Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility
    issues. When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, wonderful blog!

    Responder

  20. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for great information I was looking for this
    information for my mission.

    Responder

  22. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something
    which I think I would never understand. It seems
    too complicated and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your
    next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  23. I do believe all of the concepts you’ve introduced to your post.
    They’re really convincing and will definitely work. Still,
    the posts are very brief for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time?
    Thanks for the post.

    Responder

  24. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognise
    what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice from my web site =).
    We will have a link exchange arrangement between us

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>