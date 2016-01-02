Fecha de publicación: Sábado 2 de enero de 2016 -- 12:51

El Dakar 2016 arranca con una partida simbólica en Argentina

Dakar

El internacional Rally Dakar 2016 arrancó el sábado con una partida simbólica en el parque de Tecnópolis de la ciudad argentina de Buenos Aires.

Esa competencia, considerada la más extrema del mundo, comenzó con un tramo de 11 kilómetros que servirá para establecer la ‘grilla’ de partida para la primera etapa que se correrá el domingo entre Buenos Aires y Villa Carlos Paz.

Según imágenes mostradas por la televisora Bolivia TV, los competidores lucieron sus modernas y bien equipadas máquinas, que se someterán a una dura prueba al atravesar los valles y regiones altiplánicas de Bolivia y Argentina en 13 etapas.

En esa competencia participan 427 pilotos en las cuatro categorías, de los cuales, 11 son bolivianos, dos de ellos ya experimentados, Marco Bulacia en coches y Juan Carlos Salvatierra en motos, que participarán por sexta vez en esa prueba de resistencia extrema.

Todas las etapas se correrán del 3 al 16 de enero para completar la octava versión en Sudamérica y la trigésima octava de su historia.

La prueba ingresará a Bolivia el 7 de enero con la séptima etapa que se correrá entre la ciudad argentina de Jujuy y la capital del Dakar en Bolivia, Uyuni, donde se encuentra un gigantesco mar de sal.

Un día después se disputará la etapa más larga del Dakar de este año, la segunda etapa maratón, Uyuni-Uyuni, y la competencia saldrá de Bolivia el 9 con la etapa entre Uyuni y Salta.

La etapa Uyuni-Uyuni se correrá sólo con la asistencia mecánica de los pilotos.

Según los organizadores, serán 13 etapas, con un día de descanso en el medio, en Salta, para las motos, cuadriciclos, autos y camiones.

Entre los bolivianos existe una gran expectativa por la performance de sus pilotos y muchos esperan que mejoren su participación en las anteriores versiones, sobre todo Wálter Nosiglia que subió al podio el año pasado al clasificar tercero en cuadriciclos, y el ‘Chavo’ Salvatierra que abandonó la competencia por una lesión en la mano, cuando marchaba entre los líderes de motos.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
