El Estado Islámico contrataca en Ramadi

Los yihadistas del Estado Islámico perpetraron ataques suicida en la ciudad occidental de Ramadi días después de su expulsión a manos de los militares iraquíes, informó el Ejército de Bagdad.
Los terroristas atacaron a las fuerzas de seguridad el día de Año Nuevo con siete autos bomba en dos áreas de las afueras de la ciudad, dijo el general de brigada Ahmed al-Belawi a la agencia de noticias The Associated Press el sábado.
Al-Belawi informó de bajas entre las tropas del gobierno pero no proporcionó una cifra concreta. Las fuerzas de seguridad repelieron los ataques y no cedieron territorio, agregó.
Ramadi, la capital de la provincial de Anbar, cayó en manos de la milicia radical Estado Islámico en mayo, lo que supuso un importante revés para las fuerzas iraquíes, que cuentan con el respaldo de Estados Unidos. El ejército de Bagdad recuperó el control de la ciudad el pasado lunes, pero sigue habiendo insurgentes atrincherados en algunas partes de la urbe.
Más aún, las fuerzas iraquíes ampliaron su control del centro de la ciudad de Ramadi, expulsando a su paso a los yihadistas y liberando a civiles que se hallaban atrapados por los combates, según responsables.
El ejército anunció la toma de Ramadi el pasado domingo. Esta ciudad, capital de la vasta provincia de Al Anbar, de mayoría sunita, se había convertido en una de los principales posesiones del grupo Estado Islámico.
“Nuestras fuerzas de seguridad lanzaron una operación desde [el barrio de] Khaldiya, en el este de Ramadi, y consiguieron liberar la facultad de Agricultura”, declaró un responsable del barrio, Hamid Al Dulaimi, quien precisó que las fuerzas iraquíes estaban “limpiando otras zonas”.
Según el jefe de policía de Al Anbar, Hadi Irzayij, las fuerzas de seguridad detuvieron el jueves a 30 presuntos combatientes del ISIS “que intentaban huir de Ramadi ocultos entre los civiles”. “Seguimos una estrategia para evitar las pérdidas en las filas de las fuerzas de seguridad”, declaró.
ISIS, que había tomado el control de Ramadi en mayo de 2015, diseminó miles de artefactos explosivos en la ciudad que las fuerzas de seguridad intentan desactivar.
Las fuerzas de élite antiterroristas (CTS), la policía y las fuerzas tribales locales llevan a cabo las operaciones con el apoyo aéreo de la coalición internacional liderada por Estados Unidos.
“Estamos salvando a familias que estaban atrapadas” en las zonas de combate, indicó un mayor de las CTS, Majed Mohammed.
Tomado de Infobae
hello!,I like your writing so a lot! proportion we communicate extra about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you.
What i do not realize is in reality how you are no longer actually much more smartly-favored than you may be right now.
You’re very intelligent. You know therefore considerably relating to this topic, made me in my view believe it from so many various
angles. Its like women and men aren’t interested unless it
is one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding.
At all times maintain it up!
Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re
working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this
blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a fair price?
Thanks, I appreciate it!
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks
fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
I think the admin of this web site is actually working hard for his web site, because here every
data is quality based data.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Hi, constantly i used to check webpage posts here early in the
daylight, because i enjoy to gain knowledge of more and more.
I just like the helpful information you supply on your
articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here
regularly. I’m reasonably sure I’ll be informed lots of
new stuff right right here! Good luck for the next!
Thank you for some other excellent article. Where else may anybody get that kind of info in such
a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such info.
Quality articles or reviews is the important
to invite the users to go to see the web page, that’s what this
web site is providing.
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have
performed a formidable activity and our whole group will probably be grateful to you.
Saved as a favorite, I like your blog!
Hola! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally got
the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita
Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the issues.
It was really informative. Your website is very useful.
Thanks for sharing!