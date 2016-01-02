Fecha de publicación: Sábado 2 de enero de 2016 -- 12:45

Trabajadores de Trébol suspenden definitivamente medidas de presión

Un camión de Trebol recoge basura en la Ceja de El Alto. (Fides)

Un camión de Trebol recoge basura en la Ceja de El Alto. (Fides)

Los trabajadores de la empresa Tratamiento de Residuos Bolivia (Trebol) decidieron suspender definitivamente sus medidas de presión y dejaron a la administración de la empresa que busque acuerdos con la Alcaldía de la ciudad de El Alto.

María Cegarra, secretaria general de los trabajadores de la empresa de recojo de basura de la urbe alteña, informó a radio Fides que la decisión fue asumida el pasado jueves.

“Las movilizaciones ya no se van a hacer. (…) Ya estamos dejando de lado las medidas de presión, a lo único que nos vamos a dedicar es al trabajo ya que estamos viendo la acumulación de basura en diferentes distritos”, sostuvo.

El pasado lunes los trabajadores de Trébol decidieron hacer un cuarto intermedio en el paro de actividades que se prolongó por dos semanas en demanda de un incremento del 15% al contrato suscrito en 2013, para que la empresa pueda pagar el segundo aguinaldo.

El paro de los operarios de Trébol comenzó el 14 de diciembre y durante dos semanas la urbe alteña estuvo saturada de basura.

“Con la Alcaldía no se ha hecho ningún compromiso solamente hemos tenido una reunión con los de gerencia en la cual ellos (gerentes) nos han pedido que levantemos las medidas de presión, ya ellos arreglarán sus problemas”, sostuvo Cegarra.

La dirigente explicó que los ejecutivos de la empresa Trébol decidieron que ya no haya más paros ni otras medidas por parte de los trabajadores y que ellos serán los encargados de solucionar cualquier conflicto con el Gobierno Municipal.

“Ellos han decidido que van a arreglar entre la Alcaldía y la empresa Trébol, pero nosotros estamos levantando las medidas de presión, ya que ha sido el pedido de los gerentes de trébol”, manifestó.

LA PAZ/Fides

