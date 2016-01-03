El Defensor del Pueblo dice que 2016 es un desafio

El Defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, señaló que en 2016 el mayor desafío para los derechos humanos en Bolivia es el cumplimiento y respeto de los derechos políticos y civiles, referidos a la construcción de una institucionalidad democrática basada en el respeto a la Constitución y las leyes.
Boletín de la Defensoría del Pueblo , Villena afirmó que “las decisiones políticas que se asuman en la gestión 2016 en el ámbito de los derechos humanos, resultarán fundamentales para garantizar su respeto y vigencia o para profundizar su incumplimiento y vulneración, no sólo en la gestión presente sino en la próxima década”.
Al respecto, remarcó, en la gestión 2016 debería llevarse a cabo la Cumbre de Justicia, implementarse la Política Plurinacional de Derechos Humanos, presentarse el Informe del Estado sobre la Convención de los Derechos del Niño y el Tribunal Constitucional debería pronunciarse respecto a la acción de inconstitucionalidad contra decretos que afectan a los territorios indígenas y el derecho a la consulta previa.
El Defensor considera que existe un debilitamiento de las instituciones, “debido al desmedido afán de control de parte del Órgano Ejecutivo y a un sistemático crecimiento de la corrupción que ha permeado a una parte de la institucionalidad de manera incontrolable”. Además, afirma que las dirigencias de las organizaciones sociales han abandonado toda forma de lucha por los derechos de los sectores a los que representan, tornándose contradictoriamente en brazos operativos del partido que ejerce el poder.
LA PAZ/ Con información del Defensor del Pueblo
I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems
with your blog. It looks like some of the text on your posts
are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and
let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a problem with
my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Thank you
I am sure this post has touched all the internet users, its really really nice paragraph on building up
new website.
Howdy I am so glad I found your site, I really found you
by error, while I was searching on Google for something
else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a incredible post and a all round
exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a
lot more, Please do keep up the superb jo.
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity to your submit is simply nice and
i could suppose you’re a professional on this subject.
Fine together with your permission let me to snatch your
feed to keep up to date with impending post. Thanks one million and please continue the gratifying work.
After exploring a few of the articles on your web site,
I truly appreciate your way of blogging. I added it to my bookmark website list
and will be checking back in the near future. Take a look at my web site as well and
let me know what you think.
I every time used to read paragraph in news
papers but now as I am a user of net so from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
It’s not my first time to go to see this web site, i am browsing this web site dailly
and obtain good information from here everyday.
What i do not understood is in truth how you are now
not actually a lot more smartly-appreciated than you may be right now.
You’re so intelligent. You understand thus considerably relating to
this matter, produced me in my view believe it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated until it
is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
At all times deal with it up!
First off I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your
mind prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting
my thoughts out. I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first
10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how
to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Cheers!