Conceden libertad a Melva Hurtado

La Sala Penal Tercera del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia de La Paz, declaró procedente la acción de libertad que presentó la defensa de la dirigente indígena Melva Hurtado. La acto judicial se cumplió el 31 de diciembre de 2015.
El abogado de Hurtado, Ernesto Melgarejo, quien sostuvo: “Una acción de libertad fue procedente, interpusimos una acción de libertad la cual fue procedente en toda su amplitud (…). Lo que estamos esperando es la audiencia de cesación a la detención preventiva de mi cliente”.
El abogado aclaró que su defendida aún se encuentra en el penal de Miraflores a la espera de una audiencia de fijación de medidas sustitutivas, que debe efectuarse en las próximas 48 horas en el juzgado Primero Anticorrupción, que dirige Cinthia Delgadillo.
Hurtado, aliada al gobierno del presidente Evo Morales, fue detenida por los delitos de incumplimiento de contrato, enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado. Se la responsabilizó por 13 proyectos observados del Fondo para los que se desembolsó 20.942.021.55 de bolivianos.
whoah this weblog is fantastic i like reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You understand, a lot of people are hunting around for
this information, you can help them greatly.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your website? My blog is in the very same
area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from
some of the information you provide here. Please
let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!
Hello! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does operating a well-established blog such as yours require a massive amount work?
I am completely new to running a blog however I do write
in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and
views online. Please let me know if you have
any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Awesome! Its genuinely awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea about from this paragraph.
Hello, its fastidious paragraph on the topic of media print, we all be aware of
media is a enormous source of information.
Quality content is the important to invite the visitors
to visit the site, that’s what this site is providing.
Nice replies in return of this query with solid arguments
and describing everything on the topic of that.