Fecha de publicación: Lunes 4 de enero de 2016 -- 19:36

Conceden libertad a Melva Hurtado

Ernesto Melgarejo, abogado de Melva Hurtado. (APG)

La Sala Penal Tercera del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia de La Paz, declaró procedente la acción de libertad que presentó la defensa de la dirigente indígena Melva Hurtado. La acto judicial se cumplió el 31 de diciembre de 2015.

El abogado de Hurtado, Ernesto Melgarejo, quien sostuvo: “Una acción de libertad fue procedente, interpusimos una acción de libertad la cual fue procedente en toda su amplitud (…). Lo que estamos esperando es la audiencia de cesación a la detención preventiva de mi cliente”.

El abogado aclaró que su defendida aún se encuentra en el penal de Miraflores a la espera de una audiencia de fijación de medidas sustitutivas, que debe efectuarse en las próximas 48 horas en el juzgado Primero Anticorrupción, que dirige Cinthia Delgadillo.

Hurtado, aliada al gobierno del presidente Evo Morales, fue detenida por los delitos de incumplimiento de contrato, enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado. Se la responsabilizó por 13 proyectos observados del Fondo para los que se desembolsó 20.942.021.55 de bolivianos.

 

