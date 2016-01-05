La Terminal Interprovincial inicia operaciones con dificultades

El segundo día de funcionamiento de la Terminal Interprovincial de El Alto, que inauguró sus operaciones el lunes, estuvo marcado por el desconocimiento y poca asistencia de los usuarios, además del incremento eventual de pasajes aplicado por algunos sindicatos a causa de un bloqueo de vecinos que piden la construcción de una doble vía entre la zona de Río Seco y la población de Huarina.
Muchos usuarios y los propios transportistas no se informaron que las salidas a las diferentes provincias del departamento de La Paz se deben realizar desde la nueva terminal ubicada en la zona de Villa Esperanza, dejando así atrás las paradas callejeras.
La Unidad de Tránsito de la Policía y funcionarios de la Alcaldía han comenzaron operativos en las antiguas paradas del transporte interprovincial como ser en la avenida Juan Pablo II, en el sector de La Ceja, en la avenida Chacaltaya y La Paz, además de la extranca de Río Seco. En estos puntos, por el desconocimiento, la gente esperaba el acostumbrado servicio.
El administrador de la Terminal, Winston Condori, aseguró que la mañana del martes los encargados de tránsito habían emitido tres boletas de amonestación a choferes de vehículos infractores.
En las primeras horas de este martes la cantidad de usuarios era muy poca sin embargo cerca al medio día más gente comenzaba a llegar al lugar a comprar pasajes y abordar los minibuses o buses.
A pesar del descontento de algunos choferes por la poca cantidad de usuarios, otros están conformes pues tiene cobijo que les ayudará a soportar las inclemencias de tiempo.
“Esto (Terminal) está mejor porque la gente sufría en las mañanas, para nosotros hoy más comodidad, la gente se cubre del frío”, afirmó al periódico digital de Fides el secretario general del sindicato Trans Franz Tamayo, Moises Villalva.
“No ha habido resistencia (de los choferes), estamos más tranquilos, todo conforme están, ya he despachado tres coches”, dijo Salustiano Vargas, dirigentes del sindicato San Felipe de Corpa.
Pasajes
Algunos sindicatos desde ayer incrementaron sus tarifas pero por el bloqueo que había por parte de vecinos que piden la construcción de la doble vía entre la zona de Río Seco y la población de Huarina. Por ejemplo, el pasaje hasta la población de Huatajata, ubicado en las riberas del Lago Titicaca, que era de ocho bolivianos subió a 10 bolivianos.
Los choferes aseguraron que este incremento eventual se mantendrá mientras dure el conflicto pues para llegar hasta su destino tienen que buscar otras vías alternas lo que implica “un gasto mayor de gasolina”.
Sin embargo el sector no renuncia a su aspiración de subir las tarifas entre dos y cinco bolivianos.
El dirigente Villalva manifestó que el aumento que pedirán será de cinco bolivianos. “Nosotros cobramos 45 bolivianos a Pelechuco, 35 hasta Ulla Ulla, los pasajes se mantienen, pero tiene que haber un incremento, porque el camino es malo y es necesario, tiene que ser por lo menos 50 bolivianos, unos 5 bolivianos más”, aseveró.
Vargas también dijo que la pretensión de su sindicato es que el aumento sea de dos bolivianos.
LA PAZ/Fides
