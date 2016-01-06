Canciller: Con Chile debemos tocar todos los temas

El canciller David Choquehuanca dijo el miércoles, en la ciudad de La Paz, que si el Gobierno de Chile pretende retomar relaciones bilaterales con Bolivia debe tocar todos los temas pendientes existentes entre ambos.
La autoridad realizó esa afirmación en referencia a la visita del embajador chileno en Misión Especial para Asuntos Regionales, Gabriel Gaspar Tapia, quien afirmó el martes que para reanudar las relaciones bilaterales con Bolivia tiene que haber voluntad política de ambos gobiernos y planteó “diálogo aquí y ahora”.
“Tenemos tantos temas que tocar y el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas tiene que ser para tocar todos estos temas”, dijo en conferencia de prensa dictada en Palacio de Gobierno.
Choquehuanca recordó que el presidente Evo Morales expresó su predisposición de reanudar relaciones diplomáticas con el país transandino “siempre y cuando estas tengan el propósito ineludible de entablar un proceso de negociación serio y formal y en un plazo razonable”, respecto a una salida soberana al Pacífico.
LA PAZ/ Tomado de ABI
