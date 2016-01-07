Fecha de publicación: Jueves 7 de enero de 2016 -- 13:04

60 muertos por atentado terrorista contra la policía en Libia

atentado

Al menos 60 personas murieron y 127 resultaron heridas al estallar un camión bomba frente a base militar en la localidad de Zliten, situada al este de la capital libia, confirmó el alcalde de la ciudad, Miftah Lahmadi.

Según su relato, el vehículo, al parecer conducido por un suicida, se empotró contra la puerta de la base, utilizada como centro de entrenamiento por la Guardia Costera, que lucha contra la inmigración irregular.

El atentado se produjo en el barrio de Sug al Talata, en el centro de la ciudad, muy concurrido en ese momento.

Hasta el momento ningún grupo se adjudicó el ataque, aunque el Estado Islámico (ISIS) ha incrementado su presencia en el país, sumido en el caos desde la muerte en 2011 del dictador Muammar Khadafi.

El representante especial de la Secretaría General de la ONU y jefe de la Misión de Apoyo de las Naciones Unidas en Libia, Martin Kobler, condenó “en los términos más enérgicos el ataque suicida mortal” y llamó a los libios a “unirse en la lucha contra el terrorismo”.

Libia está sumida en el caos con dos gobiernos rivales que se disputan el poder: uno en el este, reconocido por la comunidad internacional, y el otro en la capital, Tripoli. De hecho, según la agencia de prensa pública Lana, bajo control del gobierno reconocido por la comunidad internacional, el atentado causó al menos 15 muertos y una treintena de heridos.

Pero la agencia rival, fiel al Ejecutivo paralelo que controla Zliten, dio cuenta de 60 muertos y 127 heridos, citando al médico Abdel Motaleb Ben Halim del hospital local. Añadió que el atentado se cometió con camión bomba.

El grupo yihadista Estado Islámico se ha infiltrado en el país, donde ha reivindicado varios atentados sangrientos.

Tomado de Infobae

